WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney Josiah Graham, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
Click10.com
Man asked girl, 11, to ‘spread her legs’ inside Miami Home Depot, police say
MIAMI – A 52-year-old man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after Miami police said he made a lewd request to an 11-year-old girl sitting down inside a Home Depot store in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. According to a police report, the girl was waiting...
iheart.com
French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him
French Montana isn't accepting responsibility in the shooting that went down in Miami Gardens last week. According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, January 7, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt placed blame for the shooting on the rapper. She confirmed French and his team allegedly violated city policies since no one from his team filled out proper permits to shoot the video at The Licking restaurant or anywhere else in the city.
iheart.com
Uber Driver Burned In Fiery Wreck On I-95 In October Has Died
An Uber driver who was hospitalized after a fiery crash along I-95 in Delray Beach back in October has died from his injuries. The family of 62-year old Carlos Molina say the man passed away at a Miami trauma center on Monday. He was airlifted there from Delray Medical Center after suffering second and third-degree burns throughout his body.
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach faces judge
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge. Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman...
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
NBC Miami
‘Blood All Over': Woman Among 9 Wounded at New Year's Party Shooting in Miami Gardens
A woman who survived a New Year's Eve shooting in Miami Gardens that left nine people injured is speaking out to share her terrifying ordeal. The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said her New Year's party took a frightening turn when a neighbor started shooting into the air and then into her fence.
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after head-on crash on Miami caught on camera; multiple people seen fleeing scene
MIAMI (WSVN) - A head-on collision in Miami that was caught on surveillance video sent two people to the hospital, but not everyone involved remained at the scene. The security footage captured the crash off Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 13th Street, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday. The driver of one...
iheart.com
Warning Graphic: Multiple People Shot at French Montana Video Shoot
It's already been a ROUGH this year. We're barely even a week into 2023 and it has been wild. The latest, horrifying story comes from Miami. During a French Montana music video shoot, gunfire broke out and 10 people were ended up shot including New Orleans Rapper Rob49. I chose...
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
WSVN-TV
Sources: Woman arrested in connection to Miami Beach hit-and-runs that injured 2
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to two hit-and-runs along a busy stretch of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach that sent a man and a woman to the hospital, according to law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources confirmed late Friday night that officers took...
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
TMZ.com
French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting
French Montana is coming under fire from the Miami Gardens Police for not securing permits for his video production that turned into a bullet festival with 10 people shot. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt just blamed the rapper and his crew for all the violence and chaos. Noel-Pratt said...
travelagewest.com
When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released
Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
