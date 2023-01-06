ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him

French Montana isn't accepting responsibility in the shooting that went down in Miami Gardens last week. According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, January 7, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt placed blame for the shooting on the rapper. She confirmed French and his team allegedly violated city policies since no one from his team filled out proper permits to shoot the video at The Licking restaurant or anywhere else in the city.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

Uber Driver Burned In Fiery Wreck On I-95 In October Has Died

An Uber driver who was hospitalized after a fiery crash along I-95 in Delray Beach back in October has died from his injuries. The family of 62-year old Carlos Molina say the man passed away at a Miami trauma center on Monday. He was airlifted there from Delray Medical Center after suffering second and third-degree burns throughout his body.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Warning Graphic: Multiple People Shot at French Montana Video Shoot

It's already been a ROUGH this year. We're barely even a week into 2023 and it has been wild. The latest, horrifying story comes from Miami. During a French Montana music video shoot, gunfire broke out and 10 people were ended up shot including New Orleans Rapper Rob49. I chose...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL
TMZ.com

French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting

French Montana is coming under fire from the Miami Gardens Police for not securing permits for his video production that turned into a bullet festival with 10 people shot. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt just blamed the rapper and his crew for all the violence and chaos. Noel-Pratt said...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
travelagewest.com

When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released

Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
ORLANDO, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

