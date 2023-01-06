Read full article on original website
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC
Battle woman fined £400 for putting waste in bin
A woman has said she felt "victimised and distressed" after she was given a £400 fine and accused of fly-tipping into a council bin. Olivia Post of Battle, East Sussex, said she had picked up the rubbish from ripped open bin bags near her home. But the company issuing...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Rishi Sunak's use of jet for hospital trip defended by No 10
Downing Street has defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to visit a hospital as "appropriate" given his busy schedule. His spokesman said flying to Leeds when visiting a healthcare centre was the "most effective use of his time". But critics say Mr Sunak's choice of taxpayer-funded transport...
BBC
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
BBC
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a missing couple and a newborn baby have said they are determined to establish the child "is alive and well". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have not been seen since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had recently...
BBC
Joshimath: The trauma of living in India's sinking Himalayan town
Early in the morning of 2 January, Prakash Bhotiyal woke up to a "loud sound" in his house in Joshimath, a small Himalayan mountain town in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The 52-year-old tailor switched on the lights and surveyed his newly-built, double-storey house to find gaping cracks in...
BBC
Diabetes artificial pancreas tech recommended for thousands on NHS
More than 100,000 people in England and Wales with type 1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology to manage their condition on the NHS. The system uses a glucose sensor under the skin to automatically calculate how much insulin is delivered via a pump. Health assessors said it was...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
Parents pay tribute to son who drowned saving family
The parents of a man who drowned trying to save his family while on holiday in Jamaica have said they want him to be awarded for his bravery. Remo Douglas, 34, saved his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river after heavy rain on 16 December. "When I get...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Tributes to couple who died at waterfalls
The families of a couple who died at waterfalls in Brecon Beacons National Park have said their "endless laughter will be forever remembered". Rachael and Helen Patching, aged 33 and 52, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45 GMT on 4...
BBC
Kent Police investigate suspected killing of owl with catapults
An investigation has been launched after the suspected unlawful killing of an owl. Police said they believed the incident in Upchurch, Kent, happened in October, but officers have recently come into possession of images of two men they wish to speak to. Sgt Darren Walshaw said police suspect the owl...
BBC
Mark Cavendish robbery accused was 'learning to walk again'
A former delivery driver accused of armed robbery at the home of cyclist Mark Cavendish told jurors he struggled to walk because of a stab injury. Chelmsford Crown Court heard masked raiders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021, while the family slept. Two suspects on trial...
BBC
Girl, 9, finds megalodon shark tooth on Maryland beach
Amateur fossil hunters dream of finding the ancient and the rare. One little girl spoke it into existence. Molly Sampson, nine, was on a Christmas Day visit to Calvert Beach in Maryland, and told her mother she was "looking for a Meg". Wading in knee-deep waters, that's exactly what she...
