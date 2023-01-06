Read full article on original website
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History
Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Kevin Costner's Wife Is a Talented Entrepreneur—Here's What We Know
Kevin Costner has done it all. The actor, film director, producer and musician has been dominating the Hollywood scene since the '80s, appearing in popular films like Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard, Draft Day and Wyatt Earp. And now, Costner is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks in part to his memorable role as John Dutton in Yellowstone. But unlike his dazzling career, the actor's romantic life has remained out of the spotlight. So, we're curious to know: Who is Kevin Costner's wife? Keep scrolling for details.
Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank & More Show Off Baby Bumps on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Countless celebrities lit up the Golden Globes red carpet with their eye-catching ensembles, but it's the maternity fashion that really caught our attention. We spotted a few actresses, including Kaley Cuoco and Hilary Swank, who ditched the traditional maternity look and opted for elegant, chic attire as they showed off their baby bumps—and their pregnancy glow. Keep scrolling to see their gorgeous looks.
Victoria Beckham Posts Funny Shout-Out to Jennifer Coolidge for Wearing Her Makeup to the Golden Globes
When it comes to the Golden Globes—AKA one of the biggest nights in Hollywood—we expect nothing less than stunning outfits and top-notch glam. So, it should be no surprise that one of our favorites, Jennifer Coolidge, is wearing Victoria Beckham's makeup brand for the special occasion. On her...
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) Awarded to ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ at the 2023 Golden Globes
Grab the confetti, because the time has come to honor one lucky film with a highly prestigious award. The 80th annual Golden Globes aired tonight on NBC. During the ceremony, The Banshees of Inisherin won the award for Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical). The movie was nominated against Babylon,...
Laverne Cox Gives Us Vintage Glam & Marilyn Monroe Hair on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Look out, Ana de Armas because another major celeb is embracing the Marilyn Monroe look. The 80th Golden Globes are tonight, a ceremony that officially kicks off award season (which not only means a lot for pop culture fans, but also for us fashion devotees who anxiously await each red carpet). Ahead of the major event, Laverne Cox is hosting E!'s red carpet coverage, and the Orange Is the New Black actress started the evening off strong by pulling out a totally chic dress and a surprising new hairdo.
Viola Davis Invites Fans into Her Newly-Renovated Family Home, Which Was Inspired by ‘The Woman King’
Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis, 57, is undeniably a talented performer, but she's apparently got hidden interior design talents as well. The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star recently joined with her husband, actor and producer Julius Tennon, to show off their newly-renovated family home in Los Angeles. The pair welcomed Architectural Digest into the space, and luckily for us, we were treated to the tour in the new video below.
