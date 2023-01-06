Read full article on original website
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
“I’ve been fishing all my life, and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record,” the fisherman said.
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
In a viral TikTok video, an employee of a Long John Silver's restaurant in Indiana claims that the district manager forces workers to sell expired food. Photo by(Willis Lam/flickr)
Super drunk driver pulled over in Troy tells cops he only had a "sip" of alcohol, but thought he was in Detroit
A Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he was so drunk while driving on New Year’s Eve that he didn’t know what city he was in.
Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully
For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
Michigan sees first worker death for 2023 after man dies from fall at Warren steel plant
Warren police are investigating after a Shelby Township man was killed after apparently falling from a truck at a steel company on Thursday.
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed
When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Woman whose body washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline identified 25 years later
Twenty-five years after a woman’s body was discovered on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Manistee, advanced DNA technology was able to identify her, giving her family closure over two decades later.
MSP identify man who was found floating in Saginaw river after being shot, bludgeoned 50 years ago
Michigan State Police investigators have identified a murder victim found floating in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago, thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Authorities urgently searching for endangered missing 4-year-old in Metro Detroit area, requests help from public
Authorities in Metro Detroit are asking the public for help after sending out an alert regarding an endangered missing child on Tuesday morning.
