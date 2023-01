Union County Hazmat FMBA Local 99 (file photo) Photo Credit: Union County Hazmat FMBA Local 99 Facebook

An Elizabeth firetruck on a medical call detected high radiation levels early Friday, Jan. 6, bringing the county's HazMat trucks to the scene.

No evacuations were necessary as readings of manholes turned up low radiation levels for Engine 5 around 9 a.m., city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.

All agencies were at the scene for approximately two hours.

