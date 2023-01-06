ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer defensive lineman commits to Memphis

By Frank Bonner II
 4 days ago

The University of Memphis football program picked up another commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal when former Florida Atlantic University defensive end Jaylen Joyner announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday, Jan. 6.

Joyner will be joining the Tigers as a graduate transfer after playing in 38 games over five seasons at FAU.

He recorded 89 tackles, 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles during his time with the Owls of Conference USA.

Joyner made his announcement on Twitter, joining a growing list of portal pickups for Memphis since its 2022 season ended at 7-6 with a 38-10 First Responder Bowl win over Utah State.

The Tigers have now added two transfer defensive linemen since starting defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson entered the portal and committed to Florida.

Memphis announced the signing of former Texas A&M defensive lineman Andarious Jones on Dec. 29, the same day Jackson announced he was in the portal. Joyner becomes the Tigers’ sixth overall portal pickup heading into the 2023 season.

