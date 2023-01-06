Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic?
Editor’s note: This is the first of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the link here to access Part I. Schools were closed in Clay County because of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 13, 2017, so 15-year-old Adam Van Allen was excited to spend the night at a friend’s house.
wuft.org
End of week cold front brings risk for severe storms, drop in temperatures
Another cold front will approach and pass through the Southeast later this week, and it will pose a multitude of threats for parts of the Sunshine State. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds are expected over the Panhandle on Thursday, and by Friday, northerly winds will cause temperatures to drop.
Comments / 0