St. Louis landlords risk housing those facing homelessness, stress importance of case management
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side reported in November about the barriers that remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis when the area braced for colder weather. We talked to landlords and homelessness advocates about the risks of permanently housing those facing homelessness. We also explored the problems with local shelters and why some people facing homelessness do not want to stay there.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
KSDK
Reach your New Year fitness goals at Barre3 St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Barre3 is a total body, balanced workout combining strength, cardio and mindfulness. Classes are geared for any body shape and fitness level by focusing on health and body positivity. Tuesday morning, studio owner, Melissa Stolze, and studio mentor, Stephanie Capellupo joined Mary in studio to share...
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: Jim Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — After having a hard time losing weight, John Hacking sought help from nationally renowned weight loss and transformation coach Charles D'Angelo. Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles!. Hacking and D'Angelo stopped by the studio to discuss his successful weight loss journey. "I think that...
KSDK
Local therapist chimes in on 'Dry January'
ST. LOUIS — As you consider 'Dry January', or maybe even are struggling with the concept into the second week of the New Year, it is important to show yourself grace. Monday morning, Director of Therapist Experiences at Terrace House: A Modern Counseling Space, Kathryn Beskrowni, joined Mary in studio to share not only the benefits of sobriety, but advice to gracefully get through the first month of 2023.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate
ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson visited 8732 Kathy Ct. in Crestwood MO where Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network, and his team just rehabbed a 3-bed 2-bath home from top to bottom. This house will close in a couple of weeks, however they have five more homes currently under...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
KSDK
New empowerment center opens in north St. Louis City to attain business growth, community development
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new center in north St. Louis City Monday morning. The Northside Economic Empowerment Center is meant to reinvest in the area, while supporting business owners at the same time. It's in in the annex at Sumner High...
momcollective.com
St. Louis Mom’s Where To Take Toddlers Guide
The toddler years can be a whirlwind! We’re always looking for local spots and ideas of where to take our toddlers and know they will have a fun (and safe!) time and that are easily accessible for us moms. Indoor and outdoor spots included, we hope this guide helps you! We’ve included our pro-mom tips to make your outing just a bit easier!
123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B
After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
KSDK
Career Connected: SWIC's Radiologic Technology program prepares students for a rewarding career
ST. LOUIS — Radiographers are responsible for properly positioning patients to obtaining quality radiographs/ x-rays. This can include the imaging of patients admitted to hospitals, going to the operating room to perform imaging for surgical cases, or assisting the radiologist with special examinations. The Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology...
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
KSDK
Electric scooters, bikes could make a comeback to downtown St. Louis
Scooter and bike programs are helping people get around other large cities across the country. There were more than 2.5 million rides before the ban.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Automatic Payments Approved from $5 Million Pot – Check Eligibility for Monthly Funds
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri has approved a program that will provide $500 monthly payments to 440 low-income families for a period of 18 months. The program has a budget of $5 million and will be funded by pandemic recovery funds. The payments are intended to help families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program still needs to be approved by Mayor Tishaura Jones before it can be finalized.
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
mediafeed.org
Washington University will cost you this much
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
stlpublicradio.org
How one local woman became an ironworker — and is encouraging others to start construction careers
Aurora Bihler has spent the past nine years as a union ironworker in St. Louis. It wasn’t always her career plan, but, with a degree in fine arts and sculpture, she realized she needed to find a more stable career. The path wasn’t easy, but Bihler hopes that others...
