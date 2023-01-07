ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Corrie Writing
 4 days ago

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUUfK_0k606Dhn00
Photo bycover Walks

  • The Grand Buffet at WinStar World Casino and Resort: Located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, just a short drive from Dallas, this casino resort's buffet features over 100 dishes from around the world, including Italian, Mexican, Chinese, and American cuisine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNNW3_0k606Dhn00
WinStar World Casino and ResortPhoto byWinStar

  • The Potbelly Buffet at Choctaw Casino Resort: Also located in Thackerville, this casino resort's Potbelly Buffet offers an extensive selection of dishes, including carved meats, seafood, and a variety of desserts.

  • The Medallion Buffet at Choctaw Casino & Resort: This Durant, Oklahoma casino resort's buffet features a variety of international dishes, as well as a salad bar, dessert station, and a selection of craft beers and wines.

  • The Market at Lassiter: Located in the Dallas suburb of Plano, this upscale buffet restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including seafood, sushi, Italian, and Tex-Mex, as well as a salad bar and dessert station.

  • The Market Street Buffet at WinStar World Casino and Resort: This casino resort's buffet features a variety of international dishes, as well as a salad bar, seafood station, and dessert bar.

Overall, these five buffets offer a range of dining options for Dallas residents and visitors looking to enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience.

Comments / 10

Faithfulcomm
4d ago

This article shouldn't exist if everything is mainly in Oklahoma....seriously! P.S.. nothing Choctaw related is in Thackerville, its in Durant,OK only!

Reply(1)
11
IS$78
4d ago

Best buffets in Dallas and 4/5 are in Oklahoma. 🙄🙄🙄

Reply
14
Cynthia Smith
4d ago

this was a push for the casinos only. blocking this so called news contributer.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas

While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mesquite, TX

Mesquite is a stone's throw away from Dallas, Texas. This small suburban city in the eastern part of Dallas and Borden County is home to over 141,000 Texans. Mesquite is Texas' 22nd most populous city since it's a suburb of the Dallas metro area. This city might not be on...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate. The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy