Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
Yardbarker
Timmins pots first NHL goal as Leafs slap around Flyers to complete season sweep: Muzzy’s Muzings
The Flyers are not the Eagles, that’s for sure. Calle Jarnkrok (one goal, two assists), John Tavares (one goal, two assists) and Mitch Marner (three assists) each racked up three-point nights to lead the Maple Leafs (25-9-7) to a 6-2 beatdown of the Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7). With the victory,...
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Win Over Detroit
The Toronto Maple Leafs recorded their first win of 2023, a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Unlike the Seattle game where the Maple Leafs started strong and fizzled out as the game went on, they started this game slowly but got stronger as the game progressed. The Good.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
Yardbarker
Murray gets the call as Leafs look for season sweep vs. Flyers: Leafs Tailgate
Matt Murray will get the call tonight in Philadelphia as the Leafs (24-9-7) look to sweep away their three game season series with the Flyers (15-17-7). Toronto is coming off a nice, tidy 4-1 victory against Detroit on Saturday night; Mitch Marner had one and one while John Tavares notched two goals. For what it’s worth, the Leafs have posted a 4-0-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.
Yardbarker
Young guns Tage Thompson, Kirill Kaprizov clash as Sabres face Wild
Paced by 25-year-old stars, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, along with the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson, are currently playing some of their best hockey this season. Kaprizov's visiting Wild aim for a 10th victory in 12 games, while trying to keep Thompson and the Sabres from winning their...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins Scores First NHL Goal in Game Against Flyers
It was Timmins' first shift after he was involved in an awkward collision in front of the Flyers' net with Wade Allison. He went straight to the dressing room to be assessed but returned to the bench. After waiting for a few shifts, he took the ice and made no mistake on his shot that beat Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Offer Perfect Tanking Strategy For Everyone to Follow
It seems strange, doesn’t it? The Toronto Maple Leafs and perfection shouldn’t be used in the same sentence. A team who has lost six consecutive opening-round series shouldn’t be given this kind of credit for anything. However in this case, we’re not talking about anything within the...
Yardbarker
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Yardbarker
Sidney Crosby, Pens try to shake doldrums vs. lowly Coyotes
The visiting Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes enter their game Sunday in Tempe, Ariz., searching for wins and preaching confidence. The Penguins are 0-4-2 in their past six games dating to before the holiday break and will be looking to avoid their second seven-game losing streak of the season. They...
Yardbarker
Kings clobber Knights behind Kevin Fiala’s hat trick
Kevin Fiala scored his second career hat trick for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Matt Roy and Viktor Arvidsson also scored, Gabriel Vilardi had three assists and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves for the Kings, who beat Vegas for the second time in 11 days. Blake Lizotte added two helpers.
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
markerzone.com
DARREN DREGER REVEALS HOW MUCH WILLIAM NYLANDER COULD COMMAND ON HIS NEXT CONTRACT
TSN's Darren Dreger reports that William Nylander's next contract could be a hefty one. In 41 games for Toronto this seasons, Nylander has scored 45 points (22g-23a) while posting sterling analytics in the process. According to Dreger, Nylander could be entering "Mitch Marner territory" on his next contract. Mitch Marner...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks & Sharks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks are both at the bottom portion of the NHL standings. As a result, they both will be among the league’s most notable sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Max Domi have been getting a lot of buzz as trade candidates from the Blackhawks, while Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and James Reimer are in the rumor mill from San Jose.
Comments / 0