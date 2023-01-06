Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents
DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start
At least six people have died in Minnesota snowmobile accidents in the first two weekends of 2023, already tying the number of people killed in such incidents across the entire 2021-2022 winter season. The unusual cluster of fatalities began on the evening of December 31, when a 52-year-old Zimmerman man died after rolling his sled […] The post Minnesota’s snowmobile season off to an unusually lethal start appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
hot967.fm
12-Year-Old Killed in Third Fatal Snowmobile Crash of Weekend
(Theilman Township, MN) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash in Southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the snowmobile struck a tree. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the third fatal snowmobile crash in the state over the weekend.
mygateway.news
High Speed chase through Minnesota and St. Croix County ends in Dunn
WESTERN WISCONSIN – On December 30, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m., Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, Georgia was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. According to the media release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28 (the Glenwood City/Wilson exit). A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
Kidney transplant saves Minnesota teen exactly 17 years after his first transplant
MINNEAPOLIS -- A selfless act from a stranger saved a Minnesota teenager's life, and it came at the perfect time.Gavin Dahms was born with underdeveloped kidneys."He had just enough kidney function to survive to birth," said Jessica Dahms, Gavin's mom.Just before Gavin's first birthday, on Dec. 7, 2005, he got a donated kidney that lasted through his childhood years.Then, in 2020, his kidney function started declining and he needed to go back on dialysis."You basically get hooked up to this machine for four hours for two days," said Gavin.His mom was not a match, yet she still donated her kidney...
WISN
Milwaukee wrestling team recalls moment bus catches fire in rural Wisconsin
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A bus carrying Milwaukee School of Engineering's wrestling team burst into flames Saturday night. The MSOE team was returning from a tournament in Itasca, Minnesota, when near Rice Lake, Wisconsin, they first heard a tire pop and then noticed a fire. "The maybe 20 seconds...
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
insideradio.com
Not Done Yet: After 37 Years At Twin Cities' KQRS, Tom Barnard To Launch Morning Podcast.
Tom Barnard retire from mornings? Not so fast. The longtime Minneapolis radio personality, who until Dec. 23 woke up listeners for 37 years on Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS, is partnering with Hubbard Radio for “The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast,” according to Twin Cities-based website Bring Me The News.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site
A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
