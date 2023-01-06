Read full article on original website
Is a Gas Stove Ban Coming to Florida?
(Washington, DC) -- A federal safety agency may ban gas stoves over concerns that link them to childhood asthma. Bloomberg reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are worries about dangerous indoor air pollutants they emit. The agency may establish standards for those emissions or ban them altogether. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas didn't take too kindly to the report. He tweeted "come and take it."
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February
Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
PHOTO: Was Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger at Vigil for Victims?
Online sleuths believe Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his victims. They spotted a man with his "exact profile and hair line" walking by himself at the memorial which was held 17 days after the students were killed. One person on Twitter zoomed in on the image...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
If you've read about the parish with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana, you may have also wondered which parishes lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
Sister Of Murdered Idaho Student Says 'True Evil Was Watching' Victims
The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November, is speaking out for the first time since a suspect was arrested for the brutal killings. In an interview with NewsNation, Alivea Goncalves said that her family is struggling to cope with...
NYS Health Dept. Warns of New COVID-19 Variant Spread
The New York State Department of Health is now sounding the alarm about the spread of newest variant of the coronavirus. That's because the variant now comprises more than half of the coronavirus cases in the state. It's recommended people take steps to protect themselves from getting sick such as...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
If you've read about the county with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee, you may have also wondered which counties lie on the opposite side of the spectrum. Using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Tennessee with the shortest life expectancy in comparison to others in the state.
SNAP COVID-19 Emergency Allotments To End In March For Mass. Residents
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Following a vote in Congress, benefits born from the pandemic that were tacked on to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be ending for Massachusetts residents with a final payment on March 2, 2023. According to Brittany Mangini, an Associate Commissoner at the Department of...
Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Colorado
What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.
9 CT Recreational/Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Open Today
Connecticut has now joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot starts today, Tuesday 1.10.23. There will be nine locations throughout the state with more on the horizon. People aged 21 and older will be able to buy up to a quarter of an...
VIDEO: Friends, family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
