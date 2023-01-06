Read full article on original website
The News-Gazette
Paving Work Underway On North Main
In Lexington is closed this week for asphalt milling, paving and striping from. to Diamond streets. Detours will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Jan. 13. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if available.
The News-Gazette
Temple L. Kessinger Jr., 77, of Covington died Jan. 6
Mr. Temple Lyman Kessinger Jr., age 77, of Covington went to be with Jesus Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center, Clifton Forge. He was the husband of Karen Byerly Kessinger. Mr. Kessinger was born Sept. 15, 1945, in. Alleghany. County. , the son of the...
The News-Gazette
Ralph Wallace Chittum, 83, of Natural Bridge Station died Jan. 5
Ralph Wallace Chittum, age 83, of Natural Bridge Station, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. to Sylvester (Squinchy) Chittum, and Helen Muterspaugh Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Martha Lee Greenblatt. He served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He...
The News-Gazette
Virginia Estelle Clark Gattis, 91, of Buena Vista died Jan. 9
Virginia Estelle Clark Gattis, 91, of Buena Vista , passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1931, in. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raise Loving Clark Jr.; and Albert Lewis Gattis; daughter, Debbie Clark; son, Jimmy Clark; stepson, David Gattis; sisters, Naomi (Raymond) and Fannie (Bob); and brother, Willard.
The News-Gazette
Kenneth Howard Cathey, 80, of Lexington died Jan. 9
Kenneth Howard Cathey, 80, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Lexington , after a short battle with old age. , the son of Ray and Alice Rickman Cathey. . He was a 1964 graduate of the business school of the. University. of. North Carolina. at. Chapel Hill. and served five years...
The News-Gazette
Carolyn Lucille Wiseman Davis, 80, of Buena Vista died Jan. 9
Carolyn Lucille Wiseman Davis, 80, of Buena Vista , passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. , she was the daughter of the late James Wiseman and Helen Holt Wiseman. She was retired from Lees Carpet where she was a bookkeeper for many years. She was preceded in death by her...
The News-Gazette
CAROLYN SUTTON
Carolyn Ann Himelright Sutton, 53, of Buena Vista passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Born July 9, 1969, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Morgan and Mary Raines. Surviving are her children, Heather Morgan, Jamie Morgan, Lindsey Vandevander, Ashley Vandevander and Charles Lyle Smith; 11...
The News-Gazette
OPAL WHEELER
Opal Juanita White Wheeler, 91, of Buena Vista went to her heavenly home on Jan. 4, 2023. She was born Nov. 17, 1931, in Buena Vista to the late Raymond Oscar White and Lillie Marie Slough. She was also preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Garvis J. “Bobby”...
The News-Gazette
CAROLYN DAVIS
Carolyn Wiseman Davis of Buena Vista died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born Aug. 16, 1942. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, followed by the funeral at 2, at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home. A full obituary will be posted online this week and...
