2news.com
Storey County Approves Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency ahead of storm
As the National Weather Service anticipates an atmospheric river event in the western Nevada region starting Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Storey County officials are reminding all residents to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and alternative heating sources on hand as power may go out. Following a special...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
2news.com
Region issues Declarations of Emergency in preparation of upcoming storms
The Regional Emergency Operations Center is activated at a stage one, following declarations of emergency announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms. A Declaration of Emergency gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. The time...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
2news.com
Local Families Working to Revegetate parts of Virginia Range
Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range. Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The...
Record-Courier
Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden
Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
Record-Courier
County hires new community relations manager
As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
2news.com
Officer Hospitalized After Shooting In West Reno
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown. The scene is still active and police are advising the community to stay away from Sky Valley Dr. at this time.
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a REMSA manager as November’s “Grand Hero”
Bryan Hallauer from Reno is getting a well-deserved break filled with fun and relaxation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Hallauer is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. After earning his degree in music from UNR, Hallauer knew his passion was in helping people. He worked several jobs...
