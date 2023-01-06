ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
LYON COUNTY, NV
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions

BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
MONO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Region issues Declarations of Emergency in preparation of upcoming storms

The Regional Emergency Operations Center is activated at a stage one, following declarations of emergency announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms. A Declaration of Emergency gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. The time...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare

Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow and Flood Risk

Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding

The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration

The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local Families Working to Revegetate parts of Virginia Range

Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range. Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden

Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

County hires new community relations manager

As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Officer Hospitalized After Shooting In West Reno

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown. The scene is still active and police are advising the community to stay away from Sky Valley Dr. at this time.
RENO, NV

