Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
Sungrow to supply inverters to 814MW Qatari solar project
Sungrow, the Chinese-headquartered inverter and energy storage system supplier, has signed a contract with Samsung C&T to provide its inverter solutions to an 814MW solar PV project in Qatar. Sungrow will provide its MW-integrated 1500V string inverter solution SG320HX to the project, which is expected to be completed in 2024....
PV Price Watch: Downward solar pricing trend continues amid lower cell quotes
On 27 December 2022, Tongwei Solar announced the latest cell prices on its website. 182mm and 210mm mono PERC cells were quoted at RMB1.07/W (US$0.157) and RMB1.06/W (US$0.156), respectively, 19.5% and 20.3% lower than those reported on 25 October. It has been reported that there are currently cells traded at...
First of Trina Solar’s n-type TOPCon cells roll off new production line in China
The first of Trina Solar’s 210mm n-type i-TOPCon solar PV cells have been manufactured at its 8GW facility in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. The cells are primarily intended for use in the new generation of its Vertex N modules. Trina Solar said that its investments and developments in n-type...
Green Genius sells 152MW of late-stage solar projects in Spain to OX2
Lithuanian renewables company Green Genius and Swedish developer OX2 have signed an agreement for the acquisition of 152MW of solar projects in Spain. OX2 will acquire from Green Genius six late-stage solar PV projects – all of which have obtained environmental permits – located in the region of Andalusia.
American Hyperion Solar signs 1.65GW module contract for US market
American Hyperion Solar, a subsidiary of Runergy, has announced that it has signed a long-term supply contract for 1.65GW of modules with a leading US utility developer, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the US market. The California-headquartered company has already established production facilities in Thailand’s Rayong and...
Australia-Asia PowerLink developer Sun Cable goes into administration
Sun Cable, the company behind the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) project, has entered into voluntary administration. Three executives at FTI Consulting have been appointed as voluntary administrators of Sun Cable to determine the appropriate next steps which will likely involve a process of seeking expressions of interest for either a recapitalisation or sale of the business.
Masdar inks deal to develop 1GW renewable energy pipeline in Kyrgyzstan
Global renewable energy company Masdar has signed a deal for a 1GW renewable energy project pipeline in Kyrgyzstan set to begin with a 200MW solar PV installation. Mohamed Jamel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, signed the agreement with Ibraev Taalaibek Omukeevich, minister of energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, this week. The initial 200MW solar PV plant is expected to begin operations in 2026.
Oceans of Energy receives approval in principle for high-wave offshore solar design
Offshore solar developer Oceans of Energy has received an approval in principle from certification services company Bureau Veritas for its high-wave offshore solar system design. The system – which uses the sea surface directly as support and a system that combines rigid and flexible structures that allow it to ride...
Enpal looking to enter new markets after securing US$230 million in funding round
German rooftop solar installer Enpal has closed its Series D funding round with €215 million (US$230 million) in funding from a group of investors led by TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate-investing subsidiary of TPG Rise. Investment was also secured from existing Enpal investors HV Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund...
Mytilineos signs 63MW solar PV PPA with Statkraft in Italy
Developer Mytilineos has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with energy giant Statkraft for four solar farms in Italy with a total capacity of 63MW. Located in the Italian regions of Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania, the projects are currently under construction by the Greek developer and expected to be operational in different stages across 2023 and Q1 2024.
Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$210 million loan to fund 438MW solar project in Brazil
Latin America-focused solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured a US$210 million loan from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) to finance its 438MW Boa Sorte solar project in Brazil. The financing marks the first time BNDES executed a loan using the dollar as a reference to a renewable energy project,...
National Grid Renewables breaks ground on 128MWac South Dakota solar farm
National Grid Renewables has broken ground on its 128MWac Wild Springs solar PV project in South Dakota, which it says will be the largest solar PV project in the state to date. The project is anticipated to begin commercial operation later in the year and will utilise US manufacturer First...
ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan
Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
Lightsource bp begins construction on 134MW Ohio solar project
The American arm of bp, through its 50:50 joint venture partner Lightsource bp, has begun construction on a 134MW solar project in Fulton County, Ohio. The Arche solar project will provide power to tech giant Meta through an agreed power purchase agreement (PPA) for its operations in the area. Lightsource bp is handling the construction and development of the plant on behalf of bp America.
Qcells investing US$2.5 billion to establish US ingot, wafer, cell and module supply chain
Qcells plans to establish a fully integrated US solar manufacturing supply chain, aiming to manufacture solar ingots and wafers in the country as well as expand its module supply capacity. Qcells’ parent company, Hanwha Solutions, said that it intends to break ground on a 3.3GW of ingot, wafer, cell and...
EnfraGen appoints Verano Energy as EPC contractor for eight Chile PV projects
Latin America-focused renewables developer EnfraGen has entered into EPC contracts with Chilean developer Verano Energy to build eight solar PV plants in Chile. Once completed, the projects will have a total of 78MW of installed capacity, which would bring the total solar portfolio of EnfraGen in Chile to 246MW, including its existing operating solar projects.
