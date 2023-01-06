ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LouisvilleReport

Richard Owens Officially Named as Louisville's Offensive Line Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Richard Owens, a four-year letterwinner at the University of Louisville, has been named the offensive line coach for head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s always been an intelligent football mind,” Brohm said. “He’s an excellent teacher and technician. His offensive line units have been tough, physical, and disciplined over the years, all traits I want in our offensive line at Louisville. I’m excited to have Richard leading our offensive line.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Alabama Receiver Christian Leary Commits to Georgia Tech

Sunday afternoon Alabama transfer receiver Christian Leary announced that he would be transferring to Georgia Tech. The 2022 season was the second at Alabama for Leary. Leary was a four-star prospect at wide receiver coming out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He was ranked as the number 68 player in the country in the 247Sports composite and he had a .9672 rating. Leary originally signed with Alabama over Auburn and Arizona State.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Texas WR coach Brennan Marion expected to take OC job at UNLV

247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello has confirmed that Texas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to be named UNLV's offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Barry Odom. Bruce Feldman was first to report the hiring. Marion just wrapped up his first season coaching...
AUSTIN, TX

