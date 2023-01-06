Read full article on original website
REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State
Former Auburn coach finds a new home.
USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?
This list will be updated every time USC adds a new player via the portal
Defensive veteran becomes 11th transfer portal departure for MSU Football
Michigan State football has suffered its 11th departure via transfer since the end of the 2022 season after veteran defensive end Jeff Pietrowski appeared in the portal on Friday afternoon. Pietrowski started each of the first three games for the Spartans this past season, before missing the final nine games...
Richard Owens Officially Named as Louisville's Offensive Line Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Richard Owens, a four-year letterwinner at the University of Louisville, has been named the offensive line coach for head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s always been an intelligent football mind,” Brohm said. “He’s an excellent teacher and technician. His offensive line units have been tough, physical, and disciplined over the years, all traits I want in our offensive line at Louisville. I’m excited to have Richard leading our offensive line.”
BYU gets commitment from former FCS starting offensive tackle in transfer portal
Ian Fitzgerald started at offensive tackle the past three seasons for Missouri State and has one year of eligibility remaining. He’ll transfer to BYU football for the 2023 season.
Alabama Receiver Christian Leary Commits to Georgia Tech
Sunday afternoon Alabama transfer receiver Christian Leary announced that he would be transferring to Georgia Tech. The 2022 season was the second at Alabama for Leary. Leary was a four-star prospect at wide receiver coming out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He was ranked as the number 68 player in the country in the 247Sports composite and he had a .9672 rating. Leary originally signed with Alabama over Auburn and Arizona State.
Former Florida State standout, two-time Super Bowl Champion hired as assistant coach at HBCU
A move back into the college coaching ranks for the former Seminole.
Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announces return for 2023 season
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus is not done playing in Oregon green and yellow. He announced his intention to return for the 2023 season in a social media video accompanied by the text "We ain't done yet" released on Sunday afternoon. Dorlus will be a fifth-year senior in 2023 having...
Texas WR coach Brennan Marion expected to take OC job at UNLV
247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello has confirmed that Texas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is expected to be named UNLV's offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Barry Odom. Bruce Feldman was first to report the hiring. Marion just wrapped up his first season coaching...
OSU QB signee Zane Flores named Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year
Oklahoma State quarterback signee Zane Flores was named the Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year late last week. The former Gretna (Neb.) standout ended his illustrious high school career as Nebraska's all-time leader in passing yards (9,163) and completions (724). Flores, also named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School...
Coastal Carolina's Tim Beck fills out coaching staff
New Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck has named Travis Trickett to lead the Chants' offense and Craig Naivar and Dan Carrel to direct the defense.
