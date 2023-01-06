ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

defendernetwork.com

Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community

The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble ISD Students Bring Home Scholarships, Qualify for Interna

Humble ISD Students Bring Home Scholarships, Qualify for International Thespian Festival. Humble ISD students bring home scholarships, qualify for International Thespian Festival at Texas Thespians State Festival. By Joshua Koch | January 6, 2023. In mid-November, more than 10,000 students across the State of Texas attended the Texas Thespians State...
HUMBLE, TX
coveringkaty.com

Katy student wins Congressional App Challenge

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School student Ifedolapo Shiloh Olotu is the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winner. Ifedolapo’s app, ZoomRead, is designed to help improve reading speed and comprehension. The Congressional App Challenge is one of the most prestigious prizes in student computer science. Over the...
KATY, TX
rice.edu

Rice mourns death of undergraduate student Kamryn Sanamo

Kamryn Sanamo, a sports medicine and exercise physiology major and member of Rice University’s Martel College, died Thursday evening following a battle with brain cancer. She was 21 years old. Born in Louisiana and raised in Katy, Texas, Kamryn was especially interested in studying medicine after experiencing the life-changing...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Martinez resigns as President and CEO of Katy EDC

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Area Economic Development Council President and CEO Chuck Martinez has resigned less than a year after joining the organization. Martinez began with the Katy EDC in February 2022 and now says he’s leaving for another unspecified job. His resignation took effect on December 31.
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss

A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy

ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
KATY, TX
Axios

What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"

Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23. What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette." Why it matters: We love...
HOUSTON, TX

