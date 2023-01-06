Read full article on original website
NFL Star Demands Trade
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
defendernetwork.com
Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community
The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
kingwood.com
Humble ISD Students Bring Home Scholarships, Qualify for Interna
Humble ISD Students Bring Home Scholarships, Qualify for International Thespian Festival. Humble ISD students bring home scholarships, qualify for International Thespian Festival at Texas Thespians State Festival. By Joshua Koch | January 6, 2023. In mid-November, more than 10,000 students across the State of Texas attended the Texas Thespians State...
coveringkaty.com
Katy student wins Congressional App Challenge
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School student Ifedolapo Shiloh Olotu is the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winner. Ifedolapo’s app, ZoomRead, is designed to help improve reading speed and comprehension. The Congressional App Challenge is one of the most prestigious prizes in student computer science. Over the...
rice.edu
Rice mourns death of undergraduate student Kamryn Sanamo
Kamryn Sanamo, a sports medicine and exercise physiology major and member of Rice University’s Martel College, died Thursday evening following a battle with brain cancer. She was 21 years old. Born in Louisiana and raised in Katy, Texas, Kamryn was especially interested in studying medicine after experiencing the life-changing...
East Texas high school student offered full scholarship to Rice University
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas high school student was offered a full scholarship to Rice University this year. Asyiah Bray is a senior Pine Tree High School, and she received this opportunity through the Quest Bridge program. This is a nonprofit group that connects bright students from low-income backgrounds with some of the […]
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
thekatynews.com
Commissioner Meyers appointee Swapan Dhairyawan to join Toll Road Authority Board of Directors
Fort Bend County, Texas – Commissioners Court has approved Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ appointment of Swapan Dhairyawan to the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority. Dhairyawan succeeds Dean Hrbacek on the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority...
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
coveringkaty.com
Martinez resigns as President and CEO of Katy EDC
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Area Economic Development Council President and CEO Chuck Martinez has resigned less than a year after joining the organization. Martinez began with the Katy EDC in February 2022 and now says he’s leaving for another unspecified job. His resignation took effect on December 31.
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
defendernetwork.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss
A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge makes history as youngest elected judge in the State of Texas
A Harris County judge made history Friday during her swearing-in ceremony. At 30 years old, Judge Katherine Thomas is now the youngest district court judge on the bench in the county. “As of today, I’m officially the youngest elected judge in the State of Texas, District Court judge,” said Thomas....
Houston Happens – Maggie returns from maternity leave with special little guest
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s baaaack! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back from maternity leave after three months! She’s joined by a special guest, her husband Jeff and daughter, Mae. Find out what Maggie’s been up to and how motherhood is. Plus, a single mom and entrepreneur is helping another mom launch her own business. […]
Fort Bend Star
Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
coveringkaty.com
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
Thirty years ago, Q-Patrol looked out for Houston's gay community
With homophobic violence on the rise, a cofounder of the Montrose group shares what he's learned.
What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"
Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23. What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette." Why it matters: We love...
