This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
Vince McMahon’s Return Causes WWE Shareholder Lawsuit To Move Forward
Vince McMahon made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, which forced him to retire as WWE Chairman. The WWE shareholder derivative suit was filed last June by Scott and Scott after the NDA allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced. PW Insider...
WWE Might Be Forced To Send Tony Khan A World Title Belt
WWE will often send a replica title belt to sports teams after they capture the win in a big championship game. With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ most recent win, WWE might end up sending a title to Tony Khan’s team if they win the Super Bowl. Tony Khan and...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
Charlotte Flair Felt She Always Had To ‘Wear Armor’ In Front Of Fans
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is always a sore subject for many fans, who got tired of seeing her win title after title over the years. It did not help that Flair was always thrust into the main event scene, despite fan backlash. Flair returned recently and received a warm reception from fans. It seems Flair always felt she had to wear armor in front of fans.
WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Negotiating New Television Deal
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was pulled off thanks to a cut-throat business move. As majority shareholder, Vince McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals without him on the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon got what he wants, and this could result in a massive change for the company before those television deals even kick off.
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
Uncle Howdy Interrupts Alexa Bliss During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss succumbed to Bray Wyatt’s mind games and absolutely destroyed Bianca Belair on the January 2, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, Little Miss Bliss got visited by an unexpected guest. Alexa Bliss appeared during WWE RAW tonight to explain her actions. She interrupted the commentary team...
Tony Atlas Gets Stomped On By A Woman In Bizarre Video
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas is one of the better-known pro wrestling veterans in the industry right now. That being said, he is also known for his bizarre antics outside the business. In fact, Atlas recently posted a video of himself getting stomped on by a woman. The Hall...
Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Stephanie McMahon stepped in and took over her father Vince McMahon’s spot as CEO when he had to step down due to a hush money scandal. A few months later, and Stephanie McMahon is the one stepping away from WWE. As first reported by The Puck’s Mattew Belloni, Stephanie...
Big Sign Released WWE NXT Superstar Will Return Soon
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge, who is very likely to return to WWE soon. In fact, there is now a huge sign that he will be returning.
Kevin Nash Would Have Rather ‘Hung Himself’ Than Team With Ultimate Warrior
Kevin Nash was a big name during the Monday Night Wars, but Big Kev already had a massive name in pro wrestling before that. He was integral to the New World Order as WWE headed towards the attitude era. Now he has some harsh words to say about the Ultimate Warrior, because he wasn’t a fan of the controversial Superstar at all.
Steve Austin Looks Pumped In Hotel Workout Video Amidst WrestleMania Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Attitude Era poster boy lost touch with fitness over the years, however, Austin has been hitting the gym regularly and following a strict regime nowadays to get back in shape as WrestleMania 39 approaches.
Bobby Lashley Reacts To His WWE RAW Return
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. His current stint in WWE is undoubtedly his best one yet, as WWE finally realized just how dominant Lashley could be if he is booked right. Lashley was also absent from WWE television for a while as part of his current storyline. He finally returned on RAW this week and has now reacted to his return.
Vince McMahon Could Regain Creative Control Of WWE This Year
Vince McMahon made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, which forced him to retire as WWE Chairman. That being said, McMahon made his return to WWE this week following reports he planned on returning to the company in a bid to sell it. McMahon is back as part of WWE now and it seems there is a good chance he could regain creative control of the company this year.
Edge Spotted With Released WWE Superstars
Edge is the perfect example of rising from the ashes and reclaiming a dream that had been taken away forever. The Rated R Superstar’s second run in WWE has been excellent until now. Recently, he was spotted with fellow Canadian wrestlers who worked for WWE at a time Edge was not an active in-ring competitor.
Chris Jericho Calls Out Wyndham Hotel Chain After Bad Booking Experience
Chris Jericho has been around in the wrestling business for over 30 years. He has everything, one can in the business and seems to be content with his personal choices as well. However, it looks like The Ucho got into a tussle with a hotel chain over a bad booking experience.
