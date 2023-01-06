ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
ALABAMA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars

People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Might Be Forced To Send Tony Khan A World Title Belt

WWE will often send a replica title belt to sports teams after they capture the win in a big championship game. With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ most recent win, WWE might end up sending a title to Tony Khan’s team if they win the Super Bowl. Tony Khan and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series

This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Kevin Nash responds to rumor the he and Hulk Hogan do not get along

On the latest "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talked about football, the Max Caster/Karen Jarrett drama, and some random topics. Nash shot down the rumors that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along:. “Hulk is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever...
bodyslam.net

WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead

Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
tjrwrestling.net

Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce

A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
PWMania

Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)

Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V

Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
wrestlingrumors.net

On The Market: Former NXT Star Free Agent, WWE And More Companies Interested

On the market. The wrestling world moves very fast as wrestlers are often going from one promotion to another. Contracts have slowed some of this movement down, but those deals eventually expire, meaning things can get interesting again. That is the case again, as a former WWE wrestler is a free agent, despite being a reigning champion in another promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year

Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Negotiating New Television Deal

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was pulled off thanks to a cut-throat business move. As majority shareholder, Vince McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals without him on the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon got what he wants, and this could result in a massive change for the company before those television deals even kick off.
ringsidenews.com

Uncle Howdy Interrupts Alexa Bliss During WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss succumbed to Bray Wyatt’s mind games and absolutely destroyed Bianca Belair on the January 2, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, Little Miss Bliss got visited by an unexpected guest. Alexa Bliss appeared during WWE RAW tonight to explain her actions. She interrupted the commentary team...

