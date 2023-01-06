Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Might Be Forced To Send Tony Khan A World Title Belt
WWE will often send a replica title belt to sports teams after they capture the win in a big championship game. With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ most recent win, WWE might end up sending a title to Tony Khan’s team if they win the Super Bowl. Tony Khan and...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
Yardbarker
Kevin Nash responds to rumor the he and Hulk Hogan do not get along
On the latest "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talked about football, the Max Caster/Karen Jarrett drama, and some random topics. Nash shot down the rumors that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along:. “Hulk is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever...
bodyslam.net
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
PWMania
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Market: Former NXT Star Free Agent, WWE And More Companies Interested
On the market. The wrestling world moves very fast as wrestlers are often going from one promotion to another. Contracts have slowed some of this movement down, but those deals eventually expire, meaning things can get interesting again. That is the case again, as a former WWE wrestler is a free agent, despite being a reigning champion in another promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Negotiating New Television Deal
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was pulled off thanks to a cut-throat business move. As majority shareholder, Vince McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals without him on the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon got what he wants, and this could result in a massive change for the company before those television deals even kick off.
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Interrupts Alexa Bliss During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss succumbed to Bray Wyatt’s mind games and absolutely destroyed Bianca Belair on the January 2, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, Little Miss Bliss got visited by an unexpected guest. Alexa Bliss appeared during WWE RAW tonight to explain her actions. She interrupted the commentary team...
