atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Blister Second Half Nets for Road Win at Logan County
It was rough. It was chippy. It was on the road. And it was exactly the kind of game Trigg County needed as it prepares for the second half of the basketball season. The Wildcats shot 64-percent from the field in the second half to claim a 77=64 win at Logan County Saturday. It was Trigg’s first win on the Cougars’ home floor in 20 years.
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County
After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
College Heights Herald
‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Drop District Heartbreaker at Franklin 46-45
Franklin-Simpson used a big fourth quarter to rally past Todd County Central Friday night in 13th District basketball action. Jalen Briscoe hit one of two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in the game to lift the host Wildcats to a 46-45 victory over the Rebels. The game was tied...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Win Another District Squeaker, Down UHA at the Horn
Christian County scored 30 points in the paint against University Heights Academy Friday but none bigger than Prince Northington II’s bucket with two seconds left that gave the Colonels a 57-55 win over the Blazers. Derrell Bateman’s 3-pointer with 1:28 left tied the game at 55. The teams exchanged...
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
whopam.com
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
whopam.com
CCPS announces funding to support teacher rank change
The Christian County Public School System has announced the Board of Education has approved funding to support a teacher Rank change program. It is designed to support teacher growth and retention across the district. A news release says eligible teachers are those on a continuing contract with the school system.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
WSMV
Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
whopam.com
Woman killed after hitting Hart County bus head-on
A head-on collision involving a Hart County school bus and a pickup Friday afternoon killed the driver of the truck. Kentucky State Police investigated and determined 22-year old Robin Rutledge of Magnolia had been northbound on North Jackson Highway when she crossed the center line and struck a southbound bus operated by 42-year old Jennifer Gravil of Canmer.
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
k105.com
3 new Leitchfield City Council members, new mayor hold first meeting. Parks & Rec looks to broaden interest in coaching baseball, softball.
Three new Leitchfield City Council members and a newly elected mayor held their first city council meeting Tuesday night. The new city council members, Terri Haycraft, Jeanna Carnes and Dennis Fentress, along with Mayor Harold Miller and returning council members Billy Dallas, Tootie Cottrell and Clayton Miller, did some procedural “housecleaning,” declined a bid for a city vehicle, and gave the go ahead to the Parks and Recreation Department to explore an association with Little League Baseball while also raising fees for Leitchfield Baseball/Softball participants.
wkyufm.org
What's next for Graves Gilbert Clinic after bankruptcy filing?
Lawyers representing Graves Gilbert Clinic are scheduled to appear in court later this month in the next step following the medical provider’s bankruptcy filing. The Bowling Green based multi-specialty clinic recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. The...
