Bowling Green, KY

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Wildcats Blister Second Half Nets for Road Win at Logan County

It was rough. It was chippy. It was on the road. And it was exactly the kind of game Trigg County needed as it prepares for the second half of the basketball season. The Wildcats shot 64-percent from the field in the second half to claim a 77=64 win at Logan County Saturday. It was Trigg’s first win on the Cougars’ home floor in 20 years.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Bagwell’s Big 2nd Half Leads Lady Colonels Past Ohio County

After a frustrating first half in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Ohio County, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell took over after the break on the way to a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a narrow 51-48 victory over the Lady Eagles. The victory is the third...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
College Heights Herald

‘A life-long mentor’: WKU management professor passes away

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated Meggers died in car accident. The Herald regrets this error. Kay Meggers, Hays Watkins executive-in-residence in the Gordon Ford College of Business Department of Management, passed away on Dec. 30 in an accident in Germany, his home country. Meggers joined...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Drop District Heartbreaker at Franklin 46-45

Franklin-Simpson used a big fourth quarter to rally past Todd County Central Friday night in 13th District basketball action. Jalen Briscoe hit one of two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in the game to lift the host Wildcats to a 46-45 victory over the Rebels. The game was tied...
FRANKLIN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Win Another District Squeaker, Down UHA at the Horn

Christian County scored 30 points in the paint against University Heights Academy Friday but none bigger than Prince Northington II’s bucket with two seconds left that gave the Colonels a 57-55 win over the Blazers. Derrell Bateman’s 3-pointer with 1:28 left tied the game at 55. The teams exchanged...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville

Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

CCPS announces funding to support teacher rank change

The Christian County Public School System has announced the Board of Education has approved funding to support a teacher Rank change program. It is designed to support teacher growth and retention across the district. A news release says eligible teachers are those on a continuing contract with the school system.
wkdzradio.com

Man Reported Missing In Christian County

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Woman killed after hitting Hart County bus head-on

A head-on collision involving a Hart County school bus and a pickup Friday afternoon killed the driver of the truck. Kentucky State Police investigated and determined 22-year old Robin Rutledge of Magnolia had been northbound on North Jackson Highway when she crossed the center line and struck a southbound bus operated by 42-year old Jennifer Gravil of Canmer.
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
HART COUNTY, KY
k105.com

3 new Leitchfield City Council members, new mayor hold first meeting. Parks & Rec looks to broaden interest in coaching baseball, softball.

Three new Leitchfield City Council members and a newly elected mayor held their first city council meeting Tuesday night. The new city council members, Terri Haycraft, Jeanna Carnes and Dennis Fentress, along with Mayor Harold Miller and returning council members Billy Dallas, Tootie Cottrell and Clayton Miller, did some procedural “housecleaning,” declined a bid for a city vehicle, and gave the go ahead to the Parks and Recreation Department to explore an association with Little League Baseball while also raising fees for Leitchfield Baseball/Softball participants.
wkyufm.org

What's next for Graves Gilbert Clinic after bankruptcy filing?

Lawyers representing Graves Gilbert Clinic are scheduled to appear in court later this month in the next step following the medical provider’s bankruptcy filing. The Bowling Green based multi-specialty clinic recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

