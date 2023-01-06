Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Whale Addresses Holding 1 Million to 100 Million $ADA Could Signal Potential Breakout
The price of the native token of smart contract platform Cardano, $ADA, has surged more than 10% so far this year, at a time in which whales on the cryptocurrency’s network have restarted accumulating. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, addresses holding between 1 million and 100 million $ADA...
Genesis slashes 30% of its staff as the embattled crypto firm's lending arm faces a liquidity crisis
Genesis cut 30% of its staff as the firm's lending unit faces a liquidity crunch. The business development and sales teams were most impacted by the layoffs, a Genesis spokesperson told Insider. Genesis Global Capital, the firm's lending arm, halted customer withdrawals in November after FTX collapsed. Genesis terminated 30%...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023
Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
104.1 WIKY
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
u.today
Crowd Is Bullish on XRP Despite SEC Saga
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Stop Selling – Is This The Bottom Signal?
Given the escalating drama surrounding the Digital Forex Group (DCG), it doesn’t appear out of the query that the Bitcoin worth will drop as soon as once more. Regardless of immediately’s breakout above the essential $17,000 degree, a chapter of DCG and a associated dissolution of the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) may have a serious affect on the worth, though it might be partially priced in.
binbits.com
XRP Price Prediction for 2023, 2024, 2025 to 2030
XRP price prediction is a tool designated to provide insight into the potential ranges the token would attain in posterity. Before considering the possible zones XRP is anticipated to foray, it is expedient to understand how the asset came to be. Born out of a passion for Bitcoin, Brad Garlinghouse...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) whale buying intensifies but does price action show it?
Shiba Inu is among the many most bought cryptocurrencies by Ethereum whales. The worth motion remains to be bearish regardless of a Shibarium replace. SHIB may keep the downtrend if new developments don’t come up. Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) is once more on Whale’s radar. Based on Whalestats,...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Leads Gains Among Top Coins, Is It Set To $0.50?
Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.2752, with an increase of over 65% in its trading volume at $304.79 million. Its price change in 24 hours is +$0.006083 representing a 2.17% increase. Also, the 24-hour low of ADA is $0.2681, while its high is $0.27562. The market capitalization has risen by 2.25% to $9.51 billion. It is currently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies, according to CoinmarketCap, at number 9.
NASDAQ
Monday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: COIN, VIR
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Coinbase Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director...
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin, crypto prices inch higher as Silvergate woes worsen
Bitcoin was trading at about $16,900 on Saturday, up 2% over the past week. It was a blood bath for Silvergate and Coinbase, while Block and MicroStrategy traded higher. Crypto prices rose over the past week as equities fell on a plethora of negative news. Bitcoin was changing hands for...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
astaga.com
Can This One Change From Binance Boost LUNC’s Price By 10X?
With barely coming into the brand new yr, the Terra Classic’s (LUNC) price reversed its downward development and attracted some reasonable buys close to the extent of $0.0001530. On account of a breakout above the three-month descending channel, the worth of LUNC skilled a major enhance over the previous week. That is principally attributable to the current developments, initiatives, and enhance within the LUNC burn price by the Terra Basic neighborhood, as the worth surge nonetheless seems to be persevering with.
astaga.com
Near Protocol adds 20% in a week. What price action says about the token
Close to token has recovered by nearly 20% in per week. The cryptocurrency noticed elevated volumes on the $1.25 backside after a disastrous 2022. NEAR face bears on the descending trendline and will right downwards. Close to Protocol (NEAR/USD) ended 2022 on a low word. At simply $1.26 on December...
Comments / 0