ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
Fox Business

Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023

With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion

The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023

Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
104.1 WIKY

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
u.today

Crowd Is Bullish on XRP Despite SEC Saga

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Miners Stop Selling – Is This The Bottom Signal?

Given the escalating drama surrounding the Digital Forex Group (DCG), it doesn’t appear out of the query that the Bitcoin worth will drop as soon as once more. Regardless of immediately’s breakout above the essential $17,000 degree, a chapter of DCG and a associated dissolution of the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) may have a serious affect on the worth, though it might be partially priced in.
binbits.com

XRP Price Prediction for 2023, 2024, 2025 to 2030

XRP price prediction is a tool designated to provide insight into the potential ranges the token would attain in posterity. Before considering the possible zones XRP is anticipated to foray, it is expedient to understand how the asset came to be. Born out of a passion for Bitcoin, Brad Garlinghouse...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) whale buying intensifies but does price action show it?

Shiba Inu is among the many most bought cryptocurrencies by Ethereum whales. The worth motion remains to be bearish regardless of a Shibarium replace. SHIB may keep the downtrend if new developments don’t come up. Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) is once more on Whale’s radar. Based on Whalestats,...
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Leads Gains Among Top Coins, Is It Set To $0.50?

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.2752, with an increase of over 65% in its trading volume at $304.79 million. Its price change in 24 hours is +$0.006083 representing a 2.17% increase. Also, the 24-hour low of ADA is $0.2681, while its high is $0.27562. The market capitalization has risen by 2.25% to $9.51 billion. It is currently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies, according to CoinmarketCap, at number 9.
NASDAQ

Monday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: COIN, VIR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Coinbase Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director...
astaga.com

Can This One Change From Binance Boost LUNC’s Price By 10X?

With barely coming into the brand new yr, the Terra Classic’s (LUNC) price reversed its downward development and attracted some reasonable buys close to the extent of $0.0001530. On account of a breakout above the three-month descending channel, the worth of LUNC skilled a major enhance over the previous week. That is principally attributable to the current developments, initiatives, and enhance within the LUNC burn price by the Terra Basic neighborhood, as the worth surge nonetheless seems to be persevering with.
astaga.com

Near Protocol adds 20% in a week. What price action says about the token

Close to token has recovered by nearly 20% in per week. The cryptocurrency noticed elevated volumes on the $1.25 backside after a disastrous 2022. NEAR face bears on the descending trendline and will right downwards. Close to Protocol (NEAR/USD) ended 2022 on a low word. At simply $1.26 on December...

Comments / 0

Community Policy