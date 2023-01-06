ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Doritos Drops Next Level Sweet & Tangy BBQ Flavor

Doritos products are known for always packing a punch, and the brand's newest release is no exception. Since the original Doritos corn chip was officially released in 1966, many variations of the popular snack have rolled out, including Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch and Poppin' Jalapeno flavors. But certain Doritos fans...
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Popculture

Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor

Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
hypebeast.com

Food Beast

Reese's Unveils Extensive Lineup Of New Frozen Treats

Reese's is celebrating the new year by flipping the table on everyone's resolutions by debuting a lineup of seven frozen treats. Everyone's favorite peanut butter cup is kicking off 2023 with a whole roster of frozen peanut butter cup-based desserts that range from ice creams, bars, sandwiches, and cones. Check the impressive portfolio below:

