Consumer advisory: Insurance companies agree to extend ALE coverage for Marshall Fire survivors

Responding to the Dec. 11 request from the Colorado Division of Insurance regarding additional living expenses (ALE) coverage for Marshall Fire survivors, homeowners’ insurance companies have agreed to extend coverage for up to 24 months for policyholders that only had 12 months of coverage. ALE coverage provides money for the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live, along with the other necessities of life.
Settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. improves safety at Denver chemical distribution facility

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. (Univar) to resolve alleged violations of industrial accident-prevention requirements at one of Univar’s chemical distribution facilities in North Denver as well as four other Univar facilities located in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. As part of the settlement, Univar will spend approximately $195,000 on a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) to provide emergency response equipment to the Denver Fire Department Foundation for use by the Denver Fire Department (DFD).
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Co begins campaign to help human trafficking victims

“Anyone can be a victim,” is the critical message of this year’s human trafficking campaign, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Safety. January is Human Trafficking Awareness month in Colorado and the state is launching a campaign to raise public awareness. “Human trafficking...
