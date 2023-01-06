Read full article on original website
Consumer advisory: Insurance companies agree to extend ALE coverage for Marshall Fire survivors
Responding to the Dec. 11 request from the Colorado Division of Insurance regarding additional living expenses (ALE) coverage for Marshall Fire survivors, homeowners’ insurance companies have agreed to extend coverage for up to 24 months for policyholders that only had 12 months of coverage. ALE coverage provides money for the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live, along with the other necessities of life.
Home electrification sees more financial incentives
With rising gas prices and unprecedented tax credits and rebates, DR Richardson of Elephant Energy believes that there’s never been a better time to consider electrifying a home. As of 2020, 11% of Colorado households were all-electric while 82% used natural gas, according to the Residential Energy Consumption Survey...
Settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. improves safety at Denver chemical distribution facility
Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. (Univar) to resolve alleged violations of industrial accident-prevention requirements at one of Univar’s chemical distribution facilities in North Denver as well as four other Univar facilities located in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. As part of the settlement, Univar will spend approximately $195,000 on a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) to provide emergency response equipment to the Denver Fire Department Foundation for use by the Denver Fire Department (DFD).
Polis administration provides six-month update on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap
The Polis administration released the biannual progress report on the Reduction Roadmap which summarizes key steps taken during the past six months to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) and other air pollution. These actions included important progress on clean energy plans by electric utilities, successful implementation of a statewide free transit...
In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — In-N-Out Burger announced Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas. Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other...
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Co begins campaign to help human trafficking victims
“Anyone can be a victim,” is the critical message of this year’s human trafficking campaign, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Safety. January is Human Trafficking Awareness month in Colorado and the state is launching a campaign to raise public awareness. “Human trafficking...
Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press. Searchers were using dogs and probing the avalanche field...
