Responding to the Dec. 11 request from the Colorado Division of Insurance regarding additional living expenses (ALE) coverage for Marshall Fire survivors, homeowners’ insurance companies have agreed to extend coverage for up to 24 months for policyholders that only had 12 months of coverage. ALE coverage provides money for the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live, along with the other necessities of life.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO