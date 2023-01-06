ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fry Crawl? West Michigan Woman Searches For the Best French Fries in Kalamazoo

Don't get me wrong, I love potatoes in all their forms: mashed, baked, tater tots, waffle fries-- as long as it's a starchy carbohydrate, I'm in!. But what lengths would you go to in order to find the best french fries around? One West Michigan woman has made it her quest to find the best fries in Kalamazoo for the sake of her father. Confused? Keep reading!
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan

Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023

According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You

We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

