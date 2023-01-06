Read full article on original website
Related
959theriver.com
Pritzker Lays Out Plans For Second Term
Governor Pritzker is laying out his plans for his second term in office. After being sworn in yesterday in Springfield, Pritzker promoted preschool for every child, making college more affordable, widespread health care, and permanent tax relief. The governor also demanded immediate action to address gun violence. Pritzker then celebrated the start of his second term with a big party, which included a performance by Grammy winner Bruno Mars.
959theriver.com
Jesse White Retiring As Secretary Of State
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is retiring following more than 20 years in office. White is stepping down as the head of the state agency responsible for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. He is being replaced by Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-lex-ee jih-new-lee-us ]], who was sworn in today. White is Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State, a position he has held since 1999.
959theriver.com
Illinois Senate Passes Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Senate is signing off on an assault weapons ban. The Senate last night passed its version of the proposed measure, which makes a modification from the bill the Illinois House approved last week. The bill now goes back to the House for consideration. The legislation comes in response to the deadly July 4th shooting in Highland Park last year.
959theriver.com
Pritzker Waiting On Senate To Pass Right Assault Weapons Bans
A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee.
959theriver.com
Trial Date Set For Ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan
A trial date is set for next year for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Madigan and longtime confidant, Michael McClain, are scheduled to go on trial on racketeering charges on April 1st, 2024. Both were indicted last March with conspiring to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019. A superseding indictment announced in October accused them of arranging payments to be made in 2017 to a Madigan ally as a reward for assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. Both Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty.
Comments / 0