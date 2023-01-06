ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germans take 5 of possible 6 medals in bobsled at Winterberg

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich ended a three-race winless drought on Sunday, driving to a four-man World Cup victory to cap a day when Germany won five out a possible six medals. Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuller finished their two runs...
Shiffrin shows her emotions after matching Vonn's record

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — The emotions came pouring out of Mikaela Shiffrin when she matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. First there was a scream of delight following a serious case of nerves that had been building inside her...
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

