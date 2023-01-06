EXCLUSIVE: Fox has set the standard for this season’s unscripted series with the debut of its latest series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The competition series earned 2.7M total viewers and a 0.6 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic in delayed viewing, according to live + three-day Nielsen data. That makes it the top unscripted series debut of the 2022-2023 season. Special Forces debuted on January 4, marking Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched Wednesday debut in over a year, since the September 2021 premiere of Alter Ego, which scored 2.9M viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in L+3. The series has also been...

