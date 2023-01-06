ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twinkie Town

The Twins continue to shore up their depth with experienced players

The Minnesota Twins’ offseason has certainly been a bit quieter than fans hoped — at least so far — but the front office has been active on the fringes of late. Last week, the Twins added utilityman Willi Castro on a minor-league deal with an invitation to training camp. As yours truly wrote at the time, Castro is a real option to make the team and shore up the bench.
Twinkie Town

Could Carlos Correa have cost someone their job?

Did you guys know there is some drama out there about Carlos Correa failing physicals? You did? Good, then I don’t need to fill in those blanks. If you really need a recap, click above and Ben has you covered. Funny, odd even, that the Twins didn’t seem to...
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
Sun Sailor

Edina wrestling program ends 72-year drought

It took a long time - 72 years to be exact - but Edina High finally has won a championship in wrestling. The Hornets celebrated that feat Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Paul Bengtson Invitational at Hopkins High School. The tournament is almost as old as Edina’s wrestling drought. Paul Bengtson initiated his invitational when he was still head coach at Hopkins in the 1960s. In keeping with tradition, he was on hand to present the awards. ...
