Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis, 2 suspects in custody
ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. The...
KMOV
Two suspects in custody after deadly North City shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are now in custody after a man was shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of North City early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Belt and Ridge around 2:00 a.m. Police say plainclothes officers heard a gunshot and saw the victim collapse in the street The man, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Scott, died at the scene. Both suspects got into a Yukon Denali and fled.
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning
Tragedy overnight in the city of St. Louis as a person was shot and killed on the north side.
Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway. Darrius Jones, 20, will serve two concurrent 18-year sentences in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last September.
Man seriously injured Tuesday in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after an assault in north St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call regarding an assault in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive, located just south of Black Jack, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
KARE
Woman charged in fatal stabbing of husband in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Prosecutors say a woman stabbed and killed her husband in St. Louis Park on Jan. 3. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Poole was arrested at their St. Louis Park home on Cedar Lake Road on...
Police seek help finding man accused in fatal October shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday to identify a man accused in an October shooting that left one victim dead and another injured. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue. According to police, a...
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
FOX2now.com
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
Ferguson police investigate fatal shooting
FERGUSON, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Monday evening in Ferguson. According to Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr., the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Northwinds Estates Drive. Police dispatchers received at least six ShotSpotter alerts in the area, and calls...
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
Police shocked by ages of Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
The 52-year old Cracker Barrel worker was shot in the elbow and buttocks. They say he could have easily been killed. Police later arrested three teenaged boys near Earth City, when the stolen Nissan they were riding in got a flat.
FOX2now.com
Family dispute leads to assault and house fire
A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. Delmar Loop...
St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day
Drew Hamilton Clark, 37, faces a slew of state and federal charges
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
starvedrock.media
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
Comments / 0