Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

Two suspects in custody after deadly North City shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are now in custody after a man was shot and killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of North City early Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Belt and Ridge around 2:00 a.m. Police say plainclothes officers heard a gunshot and saw the victim collapse in the street The man, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Scott, died at the scene. Both suspects got into a Yukon Denali and fled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway. Darrius Jones, 20, will serve two concurrent 18-year sentences in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last September.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man seriously injured Tuesday in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning after an assault in north St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call regarding an assault in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive, located just south of Black Jack, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation

A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KARE

Woman charged in fatal stabbing of husband in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Prosecutors say a woman stabbed and killed her husband in St. Louis Park on Jan. 3. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Poole was arrested at their St. Louis Park home on Cedar Lake Road on...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
FOX2Now

St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Ferguson police investigate fatal shooting

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Monday evening in Ferguson. According to Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr., the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Northwinds Estates Drive. Police dispatchers received at least six ShotSpotter alerts in the area, and calls...
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2now.com

Family dispute leads to assault and house fire

A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. Delmar Loop...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
SALEM, IL
starvedrock.media

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

