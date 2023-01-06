Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
Eyewitness News
Last ride held for beloved Middletown representative killed in wrong-way crash
(WFSB) - Wednesday was the “Final Ride” for State Representative Quentin Williams. Williams was killed by a wrong-way driver last week. A procession with his casket made its way from Middletown to the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon. You can watch the procession and tribute below:. His colleagues, friends,...
Marlborough Man's Trash Leads To His Conviction For 4 Rapes In 1984
A Marlborough man has been found guilty of four rapes and kidnappings in 1984 by garbage from his home used to connect his DNA found at the crime scenes. Michael Marion Sharpe, age 71, a former Hartford charter school CEO, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 2 to 72 years in prison for felony charges related to the kidnappings and sexual assaults of four women in Connecticut dating back to 1984, said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield
Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
New Britain Herald
Man suffering dementia went missing from East Hartford before authorities located him in Newington
A man suffering from dementia who was reported missing from East Hartford was found safely in Newington. East Hartford police late Saturday said Robert Abrom, 66, left his home around 8:30 p.m. to go for a walk. He never returned, leading to police to believe he may have gotten lost.
darientimes.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted after causing three-car crash in Enfield
ENFIELD — State police say they are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles that caused a commercial truck to overturn and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of three on Interstate...
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
Police: Teen arrested after woman pistol-whipped, robbed pumping gas in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Tuesday that a teenager has been arrested in connection to the reported pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman at an Ansonia gas station On Dec. 27, Ansonia police responded to a robbery complaint at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Meet the heroes of the Town of Groton Highway Department
Throughout the blustery, snowy winter, we are all keenly aware of how quickly our roads can fill with that “white stuff,” but not everyone may realize that our Town of Groton Highway Department (HD) is composed of just nine men. Highway Superintendent Ellard Keister, Deputy Highway Superintendent Mack...
New Britain Herald
Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning
SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
NBC Connecticut
Route 97 in Norwich to be Closed for Hours Due to Crash, Damaged Utility Pole
Route 97 in Norwich is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time on Wednesday after a crash that damaged a utility pole. Occum Fire Department said the closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 13 hours. According to fire officials, the crash involves a utility pole...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem
A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Norwich police investigating apartment fire
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
