As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. As first reported by the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention […]
FOX Carolina
Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital supporting team in game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buffalo Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin shared his first photo from the hospital on his Twitter account in support of the team’s game following his medical event. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Bengals, other NFL teams show support for Bills' Hamlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An outpouring of support continued across the NFL almost a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated in a game against Cincinnati. Players and teams showed their support by wearing No. 3 in honor of Hamlin. Bengals players wore "Love for...
Colts S Rodney Thomas makes interception, celebrates high school teammate Damar Hamlin
Rodney Thomas II made another big play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and he capped it by honoring his high school teammate, Damar Hamlin. Thomas got his team-leading 4th interception of the season on the final play of the third quarter against the Houston Texans. After the play, the...
Pittsburgh Steelers called ‘classless,’ ‘total trash,’ for CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin situation
The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off Cleveland Sunday, but still fell short of the playoffs, and that might not have been the worst “L” the franchise took. At least not on social media. Because, less than a week after Pittsburgh-area native Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a...
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin addresses supporters ahead of Sunday's Biills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"
WTKR
Staff involved in Damar Hamlin's immediate care honored before Ravens-Bengals game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating after their win against the Baltimore Ravens, but before the game even began, UC Medical Center health care providers were celebrated. In an on-field ceremony at Paycor Stadium, UCMC staff that were part of the immediate response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar...
