ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO