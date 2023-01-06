Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved. Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital. According to Carrier, the house was a […]
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The relocation of utilities will impact traffic in Elizabethton starting Monday, Jan. 9. The eastbound lane on West Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street, according to a release from TDOT. TDOT recommends that downtown traffic proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Kingsport Times-News
Wataula Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
wcyb.com
One person taken to hospital following house fire in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, Monday afternoon. Crews from both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a house fire in Hill Street at around 12:30 p.m. The blaze also caused some damage to a...
Kingsport Times-News
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore — a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport — will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Police ID SWVA body as missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
wjhl.com
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
1 person ‘pinned’ after crash in New Tazewell
Crews worked to rescue a person who was "pinned" after a car crash in New Tazewell Friday.
Semi-truck fire on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Kingsport Times-News
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for the region. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Kingsport Times-News
United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins
KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community — citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the nonprofit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts from now-closed museum at Mountain Home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a Johnson City museum are being dried out and salvaged after a waterline break in the building where they were being stored. A waterline inside Beeson Hall froze and then broke during the historic cold snap that gripped much of […]
wcyb.com
Complaint filed with Greeneville Police Department involving assistant chief
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A complaint has been filed with the Greeneville Police Department involving Assistant Chief Steve Hixson, according to Chief Tim Ward. At this time, we are aware that a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department involving Asst. Chief Hixson. The Sheriff’s Department has requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation of the complaint. Our office will cooperate with the T.B.I. in their investigation in any way that we can. Any further information requests about this matter should be directed to the T.B.I.’s public information office.
