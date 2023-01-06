ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved. Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital. According to Carrier, the house was a […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The relocation of utilities will impact traffic in Elizabethton starting Monday, Jan. 9. The eastbound lane on West Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street, according to a release from TDOT. TDOT recommends that downtown traffic proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller

ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wataula Lake cleanup set for afternoon of Feb. 5

ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the kickoff event of a month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. This year, 15 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate in the Watauga River Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The group will begin with a boat ride from Little Milligan Boat Ramp to some of the polluted points on the mountain-rimmed lake.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

One person taken to hospital following house fire in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, Monday afternoon. Crews from both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a house fire in Hill Street at around 12:30 p.m. The blaze also caused some damage to a...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore — a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport — will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police ID SWVA body as missing woman

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins

KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community — citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the nonprofit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Complaint filed with Greeneville Police Department involving assistant chief

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A complaint has been filed with the Greeneville Police Department involving Assistant Chief Steve Hixson, according to Chief Tim Ward. At this time, we are aware that a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department involving Asst. Chief Hixson. The Sheriff’s Department has requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation of the complaint. Our office will cooperate with the T.B.I. in their investigation in any way that we can. Any further information requests about this matter should be directed to the T.B.I.’s public information office.
GREENEVILLE, TN

