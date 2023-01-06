Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Senior Center Offers Winter Classes for All
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. More than 30 courses this winter, some onsite and others via Zoom, will help members of the Pasadena Senior Center usher in the new year. From Jan. 9 to Mar. 15, the courses will be in categories that...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Scouts Lead Donation Drive for Friends In Deed
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lucas Tolle-Handlin, Isaac Lopez and Addison Rassman were among the local Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts associated with San Rafael and Hamilton elementary schools that successfully conducted a donation drive to benefit Pasadena’s Friends In Deed. Coinciding with San Rafael’s annual Christmas Tree Lot, the scouts collected more than 800 pounds of new food and personal care items. Friends In Deed noted it was one of their largest single donations.
outlooknewspapers.com
Rose Parade Welcomes Families Into New Year
First published in the Jan. 5 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Families laughing, taking photos — some even camped out on the sidewalk, wrapped in sleeping bags — filled the streets of Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Parade. The 134th annual parade welcomed swaths of attendees...
outlooknewspapers.com
Rancho Residents Buck Proposal for Town Homes
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Save Glendale Riverside Rancho — a community organization representing Glendale Riverside Rancho, Los Angeles Equestrian Center and Burbank Rancho Equestrian District — is moving ahead with plans to oppose housing development along the Los Angeles River, including a potential project in Burbank under Senate Bill 35.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Educational Foundation Presents $200,000 in Grants
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Unified School District teachers and principals recently received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation, College Football Playoff Foundation and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration and Parade.
outlooknewspapers.com
Holiday Tree Curbside Collection Is Underway
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The city of Burbank will be providing their annual holiday tree curbside collection through Friday, Jan. 27. Residents may set out their holiday trees on the curb for collection on their regularly scheduled trash collection day, at no additional cost.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Must Embrace Green Energy, Solar
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. There are few issues that affect our everyday lives like climate change. It affects how we live, what we do, and even contributes to natural disasters not just in California but around the world. The only thing we...
outlooknewspapers.com
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Bus
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 19-year-old Sylmar woman died after she was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day. The incident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros Win 4th Straight; Falcons, Tornados Lose Games
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ basketball team collected its fourth consecutive victory after downing visiting Pilibos High of Los Angeles, 46-30, in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Junior Sella Koshkerian recorded 11 points, including a pair...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears Edge Previously Unbeaten Crescenta Valley
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ basketball edged Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 46-44, on Tuesday to become the last undefeated Pacific League team. Both squads entered the game without a league loss but the Bears managed to steal a narrow victory from the visiting Falcons and improve to 5-0 in league (10-7 overall).
