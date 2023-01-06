Read full article on original website
College Football Player Dies On Way To ClassOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Colorado will stop busing migrants in response to mayors of New York and ChicagoAbdul GhaniChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Robert Clary Survived Concentration Camps and Lost 10 of His 13 Siblings During the Holocaust
Actor Robert Clary had seen firsthand the tragedy of war. He and his family were prisoners in concentration camps, and most of his relatives did not survive.
Holocaust survivors find little comfort in conviction of Nazi death camp’s ‘Secretary of Evil’
The conviction of a former Nazi concentration camp typist dubbed the “Secretary of Evil” was a more hollow victory than a Hanukkah miracle for 95-year-old Aron Krell.“It’s like a joke,” the Holocaust survivor said of the verdict against Irmgard Furchner, 97, in Germany — delivered more than 75 years after the end of the Holocaust. “To me, it doesn’t mean anything. It can never undo what evil happened,” said the Upper East Side resident whose mother’s death at the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk, Poland, left him with no living relatives. Furchner, tried in a special juvenile court because she was a teenager...
The Jewish Press
Letters Reveal A Family Saga Before The Shoah
On September 7, 1938, Dr. Seligman Weinberg, who was living in Bad Nauheim, Germany, penned an emotional letter to his nephew, Julius, in Chicago. Having had his medical license rescinded by the Nazis, he saw no other recourse than to immigrate to the United States. But in order to do so, a sponsor was required as a financial guarantor. At the time, Dr. Weinberg, married to Kaethe, was the father of three small children, ages eight, six, and three months. Although he planned to re-train in America, the most important step was to leave Germany as quickly as possible and thus save his family.
Man confronts nun who disciplined him with rosary beads as a child: “That’s not Christian!”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to date a guy named Brad who was such a sweetheart and perfect gentleman. He was the first guy who ever did sweet things like kiss the back of my hand upon greeting me, open doors for me, and buy me flowers once a month.
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday
An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
This year in 2022, the world's oldest person at the time, died at 119 years of age
Photos of Kane Tanaka when she was young and olderPhoto bySmithsonianMag. Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian woman famously known for holding the Guinness world record title as the oldest living person and oldest living woman died earlier this year. She lived up to be 119 years and 107 days old, and has witnessed the beginning and end of five Japanese imperial reigns and has seen the formation of two world wars. Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright Brothers successfully flew and controlled one of their first motor driven aircrafts, and also the year when Henry Ford began selling the famous Model A vehicle for $850.
owlcation.com
"Blonde Poison," the Jew Who Lured 3,000 Jews to Their Deaths
How far would you go to save yourself and your family? Would you betray your community to survive?. That was the conundrum in which Stella Goldschlag found herself when the Nazi commander of the Große Hamburger-Straße assembly camp gave her an offer to be a "Greiferin" ("Catcher")—a Jewish informer for the Gestapo.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
The Jewish Press
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’
Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children
Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
Meet the Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World
I first encountered Rudolph Vrba, distinguished professor of biochemistry at the University of Vancouver, survivor of Auschwitz, back in the late 1980s, when I had the privilege of watching Shoah, Claude Lanzmann’s epic film masterpiece about the Holocaust. The purpose of the film, says Yale historian Timothy Snyder, is “to bring the viewer into contact with the seemingly impossible, the unqualified nothingness of mass death.”
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Glenn Miller Disappeared in 1944 — Plane Might Have Been Located
In the 1940s, big band leader Glenn Miller was all the rage, and his orchestra was at the top of the charts. The Glenn Miller Orchestra had more hits than Elvis Presley and the Beatles. Article continues below advertisement. But Miller’s music career was short-lived. The bandleader went missing on...
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Actress Mauled by Crazed Seal on South African Beach
An actress from HBO’s Raised by Wolves wound up in the hospital after she and several others soaking up the sun on a South African beach were attacked by a rampaging seal this week. Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia in the series, shared photos of her battle wounds in a story on Instagram. “I’m on the mend,” she wrote, holding up her bandaged figures. She said she was bitten by the fin-footed menace six times during the attack at Capetown’s Clifton Beach, adding that “they have big teeth!” Video of the encounter shared on social media shows onlookers initially thrilled to spot the seal in the water—with one woman heard saying, “Aww, cutie”—before it suddenly opens its jaws and lunges for a young boy’s leg. Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as they urge swimmers to “get out of the water!” Taylor, who was farther out in the water, apparently missed the commotion and became the seal’s next target. She can be heard shrieking as she struggles with the pinniped before bystanders come to her rescue and hurl the bloodthirsty creature back into the sea.Read it at The Citizen
Holocaust survivor aids Ukrainian refugees in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — With the war in Ukraine nearing the one year mark, the casualties are mounting. It has been estimated that there have been 200,000 military deaths and some 40,000 civilians killed. The war has produced a humanitarian crisis. Millions of refugees have fled the war-torn country. Most of the refugees are women and […]
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
