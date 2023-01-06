Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
Lucas Moura to leave Spurs this summer after club opts not to extend contract
This season will be Lucas Moura’s last one at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Mike McGrath at the Daily Telegraph, the Brazilian attacker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Tottenham have decided not to exercise a one-year extension clause. He will leave the club this summer on a free transfer and can sign with any club he wishes.
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
For Sunderland, January promises to be a crucial month, both on and off the pitch
It’s been very quiet on the Wearside front as the first ten days of the January transfer window have come and gone. Two players have already departed Sunderland, with Ellis Simms recalled to Everton and Jay Matete being loaned to Plymouth, having seen his opportunities limited in the Championship this season.
Moshiri’s vague response glosses over club’s dire state
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has broken his silence with an official response to an open letter by the Everton Fans’ Forum, though it may do little to appease a fan base frustrated and worried about the club’s plight. Moshiri said he was “fully aware and understand the...
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0. A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction.
On This Day (10th January 2014): Poyet slams the British transfer market as Sunderland go abroad!
Before the start of the 2013-14 season, Sunderland had gone fully international under the stewardship of the eccentric Paolo Di Canio and his Director of Football, Roberto De Fanti. Despite constant pleas from Di Canio for the club to bring in some British talent, Di Fanti recruited an abundance of...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist
From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham. For a...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Cannon loan deal, Danjuma linked, Elanga latest
Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]. Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for December. [EFC]. Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]. “I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles...
Rumour Mongering: Transfer Target Caicedo ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
Official: Melanie Leupolz extends Chelsea contract until 2026
Chelsea FCW have been in Spain for a warm-weather training camp before returning to action versus Arsenal this Sunday, and one very welcome surprise was having Melanie Leupolz along with the team and in training gear. Then Leupolz and Chelsea decided to one-up themselves by announcing a contract extension, keeping...
Sky Blue News: Saints Preview, Pep Presser, Phillips Debut?, and More...
Manchester City are less than 72 hours removed from dispatching Chelsea FC from the FA Cup and now they are headed to Southampton to face the Saints in a Carabao Cup Quarterfinal match. Sky Blue News is here to help you prep for the showdown at St. Mary’s. Southampton...
Chelsea, Atlético Madrid reach ‘verbal agreement’ over João Félix loan — report
Chelsea were rumored to be “looking at” a deal to sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid a couple weeks ago, but then that story got buried under all the Enzo Fernández drama — not to mention the actual football itself — but now it’s back and back with a vengeance.
Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling ruled out for ‘hopefully’ less than two months as Potter welcomes ‘confident’ João Félix
Chelsea’s injury list could be back down to single digits (woohoo!) for tomorrow’s game at Craven Cottage against Fulham, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to return from the minor issue with his back that prevented him from traveling to Manchester on Sunday. And some of our other walking wounded...
Official: Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal
While Liverpool’s season hasn’t gone to plan, at least one Liverpool player has been having a standout 2022-23 so far, with 20-year-old Tyler Morton establishing himself as a key man in midfield for Blackburn Rovers as they push for promotion from the Championship. He was briefly back in...
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Manchester United vs. Charlton Athletic: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup is on the line when Manchester United welcomes League One outfit Charlton Athletic to Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Having advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Everton on Friday, Erik ten Hag’s side will be keen to continue our recent hot streak in M16 following the completion of the World Cup.
Wednesday January 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Fabinho Sure New Liverpool Signing Gakpo “Will Feel the Love”
Liverpool are a club that appear in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, which made the swift move to sign attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV to open the January transfer window all the more surprising. After the signing of Luis Diaz energized the club last winter, though, the hope will be...
