AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

Fronteras Desk
Arizona Gov. Hobbs creates a bipartisan task force to review state election laws
In one of her first executive actions, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is tackling the transparency and safety around elections. She says while the process is fair and secure, it is clear that more can be done to bolster Arizona’s election laws. Hobbs will be creating a bipartisan task force...
National report shows Arizona with one of the highest rates of homelessness
A national report showed Arizona with one of the highest rates of people experiencing homelessness in 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: How bad is Arizona's water crisis + meet our new AG, Kris Mayes
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Robert Glennon, author of "Unquenchable," and described on the University of Arizona's website as "one of the nation's preeminent experts on water policy and law." We're also talking with Arizona's new Attorney General Kris Mayes. She goes over the highly contentious race against GOP's Abe Hamadeh, and wanting to fight for all Arizonans, not just those who voted for her. Mayes says combating the fentanyl crisis is top of mind, as well as our water issues.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
kawc.org
Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
AZFamily
Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona customers who never canceled told they’re not insured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health may be one of your new year resolutions to focus on in 2023, but some people insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield told Arizona’s Family they can’t see their doctors. Imagine walking into your doctor’s office and hearing your coverage has been terminated.
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
combscourier.com
Arizona Public School Districts May Have To Cut Millions From Budget If Legislators Don’t Take Action
After Arizona passed a new budget in June dedicating more than $600 million to schools in the state, public districts may have to cut over $1.15 billion from their budgets if action isn’t taken to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit by March 1. J.O. Combs Superintendent Gregory Wyman believes...
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session
The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Poison control calls climb for kids eating their parents' weed edibles
PHOENIX — A warning for parents and caregivers: More and more kids are getting sick after being exposed to marijuana edibles. In fact, the number of calls to poison control centers about kids accidentally eating THC edibles, often packaged to look like candy or cookies has risen significantly. According...
12news.com
Dark money paying for Hobbs inaugural events
Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money.
rmef.org
Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw
Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
yumadailynews.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Arizona
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
AZFamily
Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Arizona Rep. Sierra diagnosed with cancer after lengthy COVID-19 battle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Arizona Rep....
