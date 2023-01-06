AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Robert Glennon, author of "Unquenchable," and described on the University of Arizona's website as "one of the nation's preeminent experts on water policy and law." We're also talking with Arizona's new Attorney General Kris Mayes. She goes over the highly contentious race against GOP's Abe Hamadeh, and wanting to fight for all Arizonans, not just those who voted for her. Mayes says combating the fentanyl crisis is top of mind, as well as our water issues.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO