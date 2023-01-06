ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AARP Arizona hopes Hobbs administration will do more to support older adults

By Kathy Ritchie Updated: Friday, January 6, 2023 - 9:37am
Fronteras Desk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: How bad is Arizona's water crisis + meet our new AG, Kris Mayes

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Robert Glennon, author of "Unquenchable," and described on the University of Arizona's website as "one of the nation's preeminent experts on water policy and law." We're also talking with Arizona's new Attorney General Kris Mayes. She goes over the highly contentious race against GOP's Abe Hamadeh, and wanting to fight for all Arizonans, not just those who voted for her. Mayes says combating the fentanyl crisis is top of mind, as well as our water issues.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs

PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
ARIZONA STATE
rmef.org

Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw

Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Arizona

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

