Associate Professor of Religion Marcus Bingenheimer, a Buddhist studies scholar, has been exploring a new way to preserve ancient writings: DNA. Through Temple’s Presidential Humanities and Arts grant, Bingenheimer, along with a cross-disciplinary team of researchers from digital humanities, religious studies, computer science, art and design, and the life sciences, have encoded and synthesized the Diamond Sutra, a fundamental Buddhist text, in DNA capsules. The first dated printed book is a copy of the Diamond Sutra. The team that worked closely with Bingenheimer includes Associate Professor of Biology Rob Kulathinal, Matt Shoemaker from Temple’s Loretta C. Duckworth Scholars Studio, and Associate Professor of Computer Science Justin Brody from Franklin and Marshall College.

TEMPLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO