ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 KKRC

Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?

Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

How Much Does Minnesota Really Spend on Snow Removal?

It's like clockwork. Every time Minnesota gets slammed with a massive snowstorm, people come out of the woodwork online to voice their displeasure with how long it takes to get their roads plowed. According to a recent study, of the U.S. states that receive a substantial amount of snowfall on...
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes – Can You Name Them?

If it's cold, you know, near zero? Well, fishing is great in South Dakota!. Middle of July, in the 90s, and hot? No problem, the fishing is still great in South Dakota!. One of the reasons is the many lakes we have here in the Sunshine State. Oh, we're not the 10,000 Lakes place. Nope. That goes to our neighbor. But we do have some dandies!
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

Which Way Is Crime Trending in South Dakota?

The latest South Dakota crime statistics show that the state was a safer place at the end of 2021 than it was a year earlier. The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. The headline of the 207-page report is that overall crime...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed

Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal

Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
RAPID CITY, SD
97.3 KKRC

This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State

[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
HURON, SD
97.3 KKRC

Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!

Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
97.3 KKRC

97.3 KKRC

Sioux Falls, SD
145
Followers
580
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 KKRC plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy