Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?
Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
Florida Man’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip Derailed by Sioux Falls Blizzard
'Bucket Lists' come in all shapes and sizes for so many different people but the concept is the same - do those things you've always wanted to do before you kick the bucket. A lot of the lists out there involve traveling to places you've only dreamed of, but for one South Florida man that dream became a bit of a nightmare.
How Much Does Minnesota Really Spend on Snow Removal?
It's like clockwork. Every time Minnesota gets slammed with a massive snowstorm, people come out of the woodwork online to voice their displeasure with how long it takes to get their roads plowed. According to a recent study, of the U.S. states that receive a substantial amount of snowfall on...
South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes – Can You Name Them?
If it's cold, you know, near zero? Well, fishing is great in South Dakota!. Middle of July, in the 90s, and hot? No problem, the fishing is still great in South Dakota!. One of the reasons is the many lakes we have here in the Sunshine State. Oh, we're not the 10,000 Lakes place. Nope. That goes to our neighbor. But we do have some dandies!
Which Way Is Crime Trending in South Dakota?
The latest South Dakota crime statistics show that the state was a safer place at the end of 2021 than it was a year earlier. The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. The headline of the 207-page report is that overall crime...
South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?
There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
South Dakota Is One of the Top States in America to Own a Home
When it comes to having your own place, South Dakota is a perfect place to do it. The Mount Rushmore State is in the top ten on Smart Asset's list of Best States for Homeowners, which looks at four key areas:. Median home price. One-year home value appreciation rate. Home...
TRAGEDY: Blizzard Leads to South Dakota Boy's Death
During the storm 12-year-old Honor Beauvais was at home on the Reservation suffering from the flu. His mother and grandmother say they spend hours trying to find a way to get help, or to get to help. But the blowing and drifting snow had trapped them. "A snowplow eventually was...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Ice Fishing Safety Tips in South Dakota & Minnesota
With several days of extreme cold weather in both South Dakota and Minnesota, you would think that everything should be fine to walk out on the lake to drill that ice fishing hole right? Best to be safe and go through your pre-ice fishing checklist. Of all the cool new...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Worst Since 1966? Central South Dakota Winter Storm Rolls On [UPDATE]
I can remember chains on tires. Huge mountains of snow to play on and I have vivid memories of a maintainer with a V Plow on the front end raming back and forth like a Mountain Goat a huge pile of snow at the north end of Main Street in Kennebec, South Dakota.
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
Does South Dakota Middle-Class Income Compare to Minnesota, Iowa?
Every time you open up the mail you do so with paranoia. And, like you, I see the same bills with rate increases. Everything has or is going up. Did you see that your electric bill will be bumped by 16% after the first of the year?. Going to the...
Slick South Dakota & Minnesota Cities Named Best For Ice Skating
If you're someone who loves the winter weather and every icicle with it, then you're in luck! There are fun winter activities around the Sioux Empire to enjoy like ice skating. With the amount of snow and ice in the Sioux Empire, ice skating is the perfect activity to enjoy...
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
‘You Betcha’ YouTube Guy Visits Famous South Dakota Attraction
If you're looking for the perfect tourist attraction that symbolizes the Midwest, then look no further! The World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota is the epitome of the Midwest, especially South Dakota. One YouTube personality that embodies everything that the Midwest is recently paid a visit to The...
Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
Hidden Igloo Bar is Found on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
Sports on T.V., beer, piping hot food; this one-of-a-kind bar has a little bit of everything. In fact, you can even fish from your own barstool. The only problem is it's only around a few months a year. Finding this hidden gem isn't exactly easy. But if you ask the...
