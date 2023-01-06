ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe

Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area

Dunya Boutique opened a sustainable clothing store May 1. (Courtesy Dunya Boutique) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Beauty Shop Bellaire. 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. 281-624-8045. Clothing and accessories. 2....
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands

HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress expands with new library

Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library. (Courtesy Aristoi Classical Academy) Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress, an open-enrollment public charter school, held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library at 12332 Perry Road, Houston. America’s ER+ and Urgent Care is sponsoring the library this year and next with more than $10,000 donated to the library, according to a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble

On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston grows commitment to clean energy

Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location

Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

40+ Cy-Fair restaurants that opened in 2022

Tikka Shack's menu features traditional Indian dishes as well as build-your-own options, with menu items ranging from Butter Masala and Goan Vindaloo to Lamb Biryani and Samosa Chaat. (Courtesy Tikka Shack) This is a noncomprehensive list of local eateries that opened in 2022. AMERICAN. 1. The Caboose Bar & Grill.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia

Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opens in Stafford

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general medicine clinic with 34 locations across Houston, opened the doors to its Stafford clinic on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has expanded to Stafford and opened the doors to its two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on Dec. 19 in The Grid, a 192-acre mixed-use development. In...
STAFFORD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy