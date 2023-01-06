Read full article on original website
Tomball Star Academy relocates to Tomball Innovation Center
Tomball Star Academy relocated to the Tomball Innovation Center on Jan. 4. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball Star Academy relocated to the Tomball Innovation Center on Jan. 4, according to a Jan. 6 news release from Tomball ISD. An early college high school, TSA was previously located on the second floor...
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
Dunya Boutique opened a sustainable clothing store May 1. (Courtesy Dunya Boutique) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Beauty Shop Bellaire. 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. 281-624-8045. Clothing and accessories. 2....
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress expands with new library
Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library. (Courtesy Aristoi Classical Academy) Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress, an open-enrollment public charter school, held a ribbon cutting Dec. 6 for its new library at 12332 Perry Road, Houston. America’s ER+ and Urgent Care is sponsoring the library this year and next with more than $10,000 donated to the library, according to a news release.
Cards, line dancing and bunko: Tomball Community Center offers classes, fellowship for seniors
During a typical week, the Tomball Community Center can have 350-400 visitors. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During any given week, there could be a dozen events on the calendar for the Tomball Community Center, ranging from cards to line dancing. Manager Rosalie Dillon, who has been with the center for eight years, is in charge of it all.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
Houston grows commitment to clean energy
Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
New art exhibits coming to Heights, River Oaks and Montrose in 2023
"MIDNIGHT ZONE(S)," a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adela Andea, will come to the Anya Tish Gallery Jan. 13. (Courtesy Anya Tish Gallery) To ring in 2023, several art galleries will host their first art exhibitions of the year. From life-like sculptures to geometric works, here are upcoming art showings in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas:
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
Memorial Park to celebrate opening of new land bridge with picnic event
Part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the prairie land over the bridge provides a safe crossing between the park's northern and southern sections for park users as well as wildlife. (Courtesy Nelson Byrd) More than two years after construction began on a land bridge and prairie project in Memorial...
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
GUIDE: 24 Senior care and living facilities in Tomball and Magnolia
One local facility is Home Towne at Tomball. (Courtesy Home Towne at Tomball) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in Tomball and Magnolia area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. IL: Independent-living communities cater to older adults with...
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
New-home community Enclave at Bear Creek opens in Katy
KB Home announced the grand opening of Enclave at Bear Creek, a new-home community in Katy. (Courtesy Business Wire) KB Home announced the grand opening of a new single-family home community in Katy called Enclave at Bear Creek Dec. 9. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five...
Houston's 45th Annual MLK Parade returns to downtown
The MLK Jr. Parade & Festival will take place at Herman Park Square, in front of Houston City Hall. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Houston's MLK Jr. Parade & Festival is returning to downtown Houston for its 45th year. Mayor Sylvester Turner will make...
40+ Cy-Fair restaurants that opened in 2022
Tikka Shack's menu features traditional Indian dishes as well as build-your-own options, with menu items ranging from Butter Masala and Goan Vindaloo to Lamb Biryani and Samosa Chaat. (Courtesy Tikka Shack) This is a noncomprehensive list of local eateries that opened in 2022. AMERICAN. 1. The Caboose Bar & Grill.
Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia
Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic opens in Stafford
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general medicine clinic with 34 locations across Houston, opened the doors to its Stafford clinic on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has expanded to Stafford and opened the doors to its two-story, 33,000-square-foot clinic on Dec. 19 in The Grid, a 192-acre mixed-use development. In...
