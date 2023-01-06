Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Go easy on the refs unless you want the job
I think we’ve all attended a high school sporting event and witnessed some behavior from a fan that made for an awkward situation. It sets the tone and become a toxic situation for all involved. Some people are more expressive than others, but there is a point at which...
Fillmore County Journal
James Dewey Patterson
James (Jim) Dewey Patterson, 94, of Rochester, Minn., died at Cottagewood Senior Communities on January 5, 2023. Jim was born February 28, 1928, in Minneapolis to James and Ardis (Dewey) Patterson. Along with his parents and brother Neil, he moved to Duluth but they eventually landed in Virginia, Minn., where he graduated from high school.
Fillmore County Journal
Birth Announcement
Congratulations to Mitchell Williams (hometown Mabel, Minn.) and Nicole Heitman (hometown Waukon, Iowa) on the birth of their daughter, Marney Louise. Marney was born December 26, 2023, at 2:45 p.m., weighing 7 lbs, 7 oz and was 19 inches long, at Regional Health Services, Cresco, Iowa. Marney’s grandparents are Vance...
Fillmore County Journal
Sounds from The Audio Bakery
Being drawn by the flourishing audiobook market, Tom and Ben Kelley bring their exciting vision of The Audio Bakery to Spring Valley. The transformation of the old Spring Valley Bakery is underway with the introduction of this new audio-bakery business. “Our audiobook production facility offers a real ‘baker’s dozen’ on Broadway Avenue with a lovely glass store-front and all of the original confectionary cases inside, creating a warm, sweet inspiration for those making and reading history in the audio booth and recording studio,” states co-owner Tom Kelley. This family team of Tom, Carin and Ben offers readers the ability to record or publish many subjects or interests ranging from “grandfather’s photos and recollections of exploits; a rock band’s stories, with their music; tales of home or family history; wartime service, or that yet unpublished great American novel.”
Fillmore County Journal
First Houston County Commission meeting of 2023
Houston County Board of Commissioners Board Clerk/Chairperson Pro Tem Allison Wagner called the first meeting of 2023 to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. She led the board and audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. The first order of business was the board chair and vice chair election....
Fillmore County Journal
New Fountain council jumps right in
Fountain City Clerk Mary Tjepkes swore in three new council members at the January 4 meeting. Included were Mayor Tammy Danielson and Councilors Cory Sprattle and Jordan Kerns. Councilors continuing their terms are Dave Gudmundson and Colleen Foehrenbacher. After approving the monthly bills and financials, Public Works Director John Hanson...
Fillmore County Journal
Preston seats newly elected members
The Preston City Council has seen some turnover. Members that had been appointed to fill seats vacated by a retirement and a death have now been filled with officially elected members. At the January 3 meeting, newly elected members Steve Hall and Flossie Schultz and re-elected Mayor Kurt Reicks and councilman Charles Sparks recited the oath of office.
