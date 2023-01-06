Being drawn by the flourishing audiobook market, Tom and Ben Kelley bring their exciting vision of The Audio Bakery to Spring Valley. The transformation of the old Spring Valley Bakery is underway with the introduction of this new audio-bakery business. “Our audiobook production facility offers a real ‘baker’s dozen’ on Broadway Avenue with a lovely glass store-front and all of the original confectionary cases inside, creating a warm, sweet inspiration for those making and reading history in the audio booth and recording studio,” states co-owner Tom Kelley. This family team of Tom, Carin and Ben offers readers the ability to record or publish many subjects or interests ranging from “grandfather’s photos and recollections of exploits; a rock band’s stories, with their music; tales of home or family history; wartime service, or that yet unpublished great American novel.”

SPRING VALLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO