Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Hoiland, 94, of Rushford, Minn., died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Elizabeth Ann Semmen was born on June 20, 1928, near Bratsberg, Minn., to Alfred and Clara (Ferden) Semmen. She was raised on the family farm near Bratsberg. Betty was a graduate of Peterson High School. On December 7, 1947, Betty was united in marriage with Stanley Hoiland. She worked alongside of her husband on the family farm in Rushford where they raised their seven children. Betty was a member of Rushford Lutheran Church where she was in the women’s circle and taught Sunday school. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Federated Club. Betty enjoyed golfing and bowling. She adored her family and enjoyed taking her grandchildren on rides in her golf cart.

RUSHFORD, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO