WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Plattsburgh for an Incredible Vacation
Best Places to Visit in Plattsburgh: Soak in the picturesque views of azure water with rolling hills in the distance as you feel the cool waters of Lake Champlain on your feet. That’s one of the endless special experiences that Plattsburgh offers. Perched on the north-western shore of Lake...
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
wamc.org
New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh
A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh. The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany. Granmoe...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski
WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, was injured in the collision. Investigators are not...
mynbc5.com
State Police: Plattsburgh woman killed when car becomes submerged in creek
WESTPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a Plattsburgh woman was killed after her car struck a tree and became submerged in a creek. Troopers said 27-year-old Alexis Bouyea was driving east along State Route 9N around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested in Malone for endangering welfare of mentally incompetent or disabled person
MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.
Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case
The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
