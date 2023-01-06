Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Go easy on the refs unless you want the job
I think we’ve all attended a high school sporting event and witnessed some behavior from a fan that made for an awkward situation. It sets the tone and become a toxic situation for all involved. Some people are more expressive than others, but there is a point at which...
Fillmore County Journal
James Dewey Patterson
James (Jim) Dewey Patterson, 94, of Rochester, Minn., died at Cottagewood Senior Communities on January 5, 2023. Jim was born February 28, 1928, in Minneapolis to James and Ardis (Dewey) Patterson. Along with his parents and brother Neil, he moved to Duluth but they eventually landed in Virginia, Minn., where he graduated from high school.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Fillmore County Journal
Birth Announcement
Congratulations to Mitchell Williams (hometown Mabel, Minn.) and Nicole Heitman (hometown Waukon, Iowa) on the birth of their daughter, Marney Louise. Marney was born December 26, 2023, at 2:45 p.m., weighing 7 lbs, 7 oz and was 19 inches long, at Regional Health Services, Cresco, Iowa. Marney’s grandparents are Vance...
Fillmore County Journal
Sounds from The Audio Bakery
Being drawn by the flourishing audiobook market, Tom and Ben Kelley bring their exciting vision of The Audio Bakery to Spring Valley. The transformation of the old Spring Valley Bakery is underway with the introduction of this new audio-bakery business. “Our audiobook production facility offers a real ‘baker’s dozen’ on Broadway Avenue with a lovely glass store-front and all of the original confectionary cases inside, creating a warm, sweet inspiration for those making and reading history in the audio booth and recording studio,” states co-owner Tom Kelley. This family team of Tom, Carin and Ben offers readers the ability to record or publish many subjects or interests ranging from “grandfather’s photos and recollections of exploits; a rock band’s stories, with their music; tales of home or family history; wartime service, or that yet unpublished great American novel.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
willmarradio.com
Four hurt, two critically, in alcohol involved crash in Big Stone County
(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
KAAL-TV
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
Fillmore County Journal
First Houston County Commission meeting of 2023
Houston County Board of Commissioners Board Clerk/Chairperson Pro Tem Allison Wagner called the first meeting of 2023 to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. She led the board and audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. The first order of business was the board chair and vice chair election....
KEYC
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Fillmore County Journal
Lanesboro mayor and council members sworn into office
At the January 3 Lanesboro City Council meeting, Jason Resseman was sworn in as returning mayor and Chase Bakke and Mindy Albrecht-Benson were sworn in as returning council members. The consent agenda was approved and included the accounts payable, the 2022 audit engagement from Smith Schafer, a lodging license for...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Fillmore County Journal
New Fountain council jumps right in
Fountain City Clerk Mary Tjepkes swore in three new council members at the January 4 meeting. Included were Mayor Tammy Danielson and Councilors Cory Sprattle and Jordan Kerns. Councilors continuing their terms are Dave Gudmundson and Colleen Foehrenbacher. After approving the monthly bills and financials, Public Works Director John Hanson...
