Oklahoma City, OK

WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
KOKI FOX 23

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

Andy B's bringing multi-million dollar entertainment complex to OKC

Heritage Lanes at NW 122nd and Penn is set to be converted to a new location for Andy B's Entertainment. The new facility will feature traditional bowling, VIP bowling, and duckpin bowling as well as axe throwing, a large arcade with virtual reality and a redemption room, billiards, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooners step up portal search for help at wide receiver

With leading receiver Marvin Mims officially declaring for the NFL Draft, the Oklahoma football coaches have become acutely more interested in adding a quality wide receiver from the transfer portal. With nine days remaining in the 2023 transfer window, which closes on Jan. 18, we can expect a flurry of...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023

A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK

