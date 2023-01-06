Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Career Connected: SWIC's Radiologic Technology program prepares students for a rewarding career
ST. LOUIS — Radiographers are responsible for properly positioning patients to obtaining quality radiographs/ x-rays. This can include the imaging of patients admitted to hospitals, going to the operating room to perform imaging for surgical cases, or assisting the radiologist with special examinations. The Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology...
Career Central: 3 job fairs promise jobs with signing bonuses
ST. LOUIS — If you’re a registered nurse, have experience in security, or want to work in the entertainment industry, three major employers are looking to hire this week at a job fair. On-the-spot interviews will be held at an Argosy Casino Alton job fair Wednesday, Jan. 18....
stlpublicradio.org
How one local woman became an ironworker — and is encouraging others to start construction careers
Aurora Bihler has spent the past nine years as a union ironworker in St. Louis. It wasn’t always her career plan, but, with a degree in fine arts and sculpture, she realized she needed to find a more stable career. The path wasn’t easy, but Bihler hopes that others...
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate
ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson visited 8732 Kathy Ct. in Crestwood MO where Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network, and his team just rehabbed a 3-bed 2-bath home from top to bottom. This house will close in a couple of weeks, however they have five more homes currently under...
KSDK
New empowerment center opens in north St. Louis City to attain business growth, community development
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new center in north St. Louis City Monday morning. The Northside Economic Empowerment Center is meant to reinvest in the area, while supporting business owners at the same time. It's in in the annex at Sumner High...
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
KSDK
The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program
ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
nextstl.com
Intersection Intervention: DeBaliviere and Pershing
With all the new development at DeBaliviere and Pershing bridging the Skinker DeBaliviere and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods, it’s becoming even more clear that the intersection needs an intervention. We’re patting ourselves on the back for building Transit-Oriented Development here bt the Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station and on the #1 and #90 bus lines, but we then need to follow through on infrastructure that prioritizes the movement of people.
mediafeed.org
Washington University will cost you this much
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
Roaming St. Louis: Past, future collide at Museum of Transportation
Planes, trains and automobiles. They have them all at the National Museum of Transportation, which has stood in St. Louis since the 1940’s. KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow took a trip there for his weekly Roaming St. Louis segment.
KMOV
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: Jim Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — After having a hard time losing weight, John Hacking sought help from nationally renowned weight loss and transformation coach Charles D'Angelo. Hacking lost 75 pounds after working with Charles!. Hacking and D'Angelo stopped by the studio to discuss his successful weight loss journey. "I think that...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
KSDK
Electric scooters, bikes could make a comeback to downtown St. Louis
Scooter and bike programs are helping people get around other large cities across the country. There were more than 2.5 million rides before the ban.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
