935wain.com
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
wftgam.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Two And Continue Looking For One On The Run After High Speed Chase
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people and still looking for a third suspect following a police chase. It all started when deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off on them. Deputies say during the chase, some of the suspects tossed a gun and some drugs out the car window. Police say the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road. 28-year-old John Stevens and 28-year-old Brittany Hubbard, both of Manchester, were taken into custody. Stevens and Hubbard were charged on public intoxication charges. Stevens also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. One underage male who got away was later taken into custody in Clay County. His identity was not released, but authorities say he was taken to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County. Police are still looking for another suspect, Cody Osborne, in connection with the case. Anyone with information on Osborne is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
wymt.com
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County deputies need help finding owner of valuable model trains
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of some valuable model trains. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said they received a theft report regarding someone who was missing their set of model trains. When word traveled around the county, another individual stepped forward and stated they had just bought a set and thought it could have been the one that was missing.
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
wymt.com
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road. At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies...
lakercountry.com
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
wymt.com
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital. Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg. Officials did not release any details about...
wymt.com
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
wftgam.com
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
wftgam.com
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
