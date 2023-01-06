ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
935wain.com

Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community

On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Two And Continue Looking For One On The Run After High Speed Chase

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people and still looking for a third suspect following a police chase. It all started when deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off on them. Deputies say during the chase, some of the suspects tossed a gun and some drugs out the car window. Police say the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road. 28-year-old John Stevens and 28-year-old Brittany Hubbard, both of Manchester, were taken into custody. Stevens and Hubbard were charged on public intoxication charges. Stevens also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. One underage male who got away was later taken into custody in Clay County. His identity was not released, but authorities say he was taken to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County. Police are still looking for another suspect, Cody Osborne, in connection with the case. Anyone with information on Osborne is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County deputies need help finding owner of valuable model trains

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of some valuable model trains. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said they received a theft report regarding someone who was missing their set of model trains. When word traveled around the county, another individual stepped forward and stated they had just bought a set and thought it could have been the one that was missing.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road. At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County

An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Two People Killed In Somerset Crash

The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOMERSET, KY
wftgam.com

Man Killed In Deadly London Crash

The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy