Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV

In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV.

The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened.

Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances.

"As a parent I can not fathom the pain that Jenna and Zach are facing," Amber Pannell said. "They have been and are going to be for a while without income. They have to pay bills, are going to have to plan and bury their baby as well as get him back to Idaho."

Pannell started a GoFundMe to help the Chacon Family cover Oddie's final medical bills and his funeral costs. The fundraiser was originally created in hopes of Oddie beating the virus, but is now even more necessary following his death.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/mrq/baby-oddie-is-being-life-flighted-to-slc-with-rsv