Techart’s New Leica M to Nikon Z Adapter Supports Autofocus in Video
Techart has released its second generation Leica M to Nikon Z autofocus adapter that it says has become advanced enough to support full autofocus during video recording. The original Techart Leica M to Nikon Z adapter was launched tow years ago and since then, the company says it has advanced on the idea to make it more viable for both photographers and videographers. The result is the second-generation model that includes what Techart describes as a more robust motor, a sleeker design, and better autofocus performance that is advanced enough to support use while shooting video.
Raspberry Pi’s New Camera Module 3 is its First to Feature Autofocus
Raspberry Pi has announced the new Camera Module 3 in multiple variants that are higher resolution, feature autofocus and HDR, and that have the ability to capture both visible light and infrared. The original Camera Module was the first official Raspberry Pi accessory launched in 2013. The previously most recent...
Limited Ricoh GR III ‘Diary Edition’ Debuts a New Film-Like Photo Mode
Ricoh has announced the GR III Diary Edition, which features a different “warm gray” finish, comes with specially-designed accessories, and debuts a new image mode that provides “a negative-film finishing appearance.”. The limited edition camera kit, which Ricoh will only produce 2,000 total units of worldwide, is...
Instagram to Remove Shopping Tab, Focusing Again on Content Creation
Instagram is poised to remove the shopping tab from Instagram’s navigation pane in a shift back towards content creation. Instagram has updated its Help Center page to reflect the change, which is slated to start rolling out in February. “We are changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for...
Neurapix Learns Your Photo Style and Can Edit 600 Images a Minute
Germany-based startup Neurapix says it has created an artificial intelligence-based software that can learn from previously edited images and apply it to new photos at a blistering speed of up to 600 photos per minute. Neurapix says that photographers can reduce their Lightroom editing time by up to 80% by...
Nanlite Launches 6 Forza II LED Spotlights and 2 New LED Tube Lights
Nanlite’s six new Forza LED spotlights and two PavoTube LED tube lights feature changes that significantly improve them. The six new Forza lights are divided into three power options and then between daylight and bi-color (donated by a “B” in the product name): The Forza 60 II and 60B II, 300 II and 300B II, and 500 II and 500B II.
New Eco-Friendly Film Lab Lets You Pick Which Photos to Print from a Roll
Analogue Wonderland has created what it calls an eco-friendly system that lets photographers select only the shots they want printed from a full roll of film. The company says that it realized photographers are not likely going to want prints of every photo on a roll of film, which means that every time a photographer asks for prints to be mailed along with developed negatives, a large number of those prints will be discarded — Analogue Wonderland estimates between 50% and 80%.
DALL-E Creator is ‘Surprised’ at AI Image Generator’s Impact
The creator of artificial intelligence (AI) image generator DALL-E says that he’s “surprised” at the technology’s huge impact. In an interview with Venture Beat, Aditya Ramesh expresses his astonishment at the pace of development in the generative AI space. “It doesn’t feel like so long ago...
Photographer Catches ISS Crossing the Moon on 35mm Film
Catching the International Space Station crossing the face of the Moon is quite challenging these days even with advanced cameras and relatively affordable telescopes, but one photographer decided to take things to the next level by catching an ISS lunar transit on 35mm film. Photographer Jason De Freitas is known...
A Guide to Camera Lens Features
There’s more to consider than focal length and price when buying a new lens. Lenses come with an assortment of features such as stabilization and weather sealing, plus issues like distortion and bokeh. Here is a guide to help you understand some of the topics and help you make...
