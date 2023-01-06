Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
How to Manage the Post-Holiday Blues—And When to Seek Help
Feelings of sadness or disappointment after the holidays aren't uncommon—but pay attention to how long those feelings last.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
beingpatient.com
Early Signs of Dementia: How Much Memory Loss Is ‘Normal’?
“Some forgetfulness is normal… then there’s mild cognitive impairment.”. Oliver Baumann and Cindy Jones, brain health researchers at Bond University in Australia, discuss memory loss and the aging brain. You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
MedicalXpress
Speech analysis can help measure diagnosis, severity, and onset of mental illness
Objective measurement of psychiatric disorders has long proved challenging. Yet, there is ample evidence that analysis of speech patterns can accurately diagnose depression and psychosis, measure their severity, and predict their onset, according to a literature review featured in the January/February issue of the Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The review...
Medical News Today
Dementia agitation treatment
Dementia causes the loss of cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Agitation is a common symptom and may involve trouble sleeping and hallucinations. Although dementia is progressive and currently has no cure, some treatments may help manage agitation. Dementia is a group of diseases that includes Alzheimer’s disease,...
12 realistic health and wellness goals to set for the new year
Feeling inspired to take on the new year? Reach your health and fitness New Year's resolutions with products from Fitbit, Nike, Noom, Amazon.
New guidelines for treating childhood obesity include surgery and weight loss drugs for the 1st time
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity that emphasize early intervention and intensive treatments, The Associated Press reports. The latest update, the group's first in 15 years, recommends weight-loss medications and surgical procedures for children as young as 12 and 13. Per the new guidelines published Monday, doctors should offer FDA-approved weight loss medications to adolescents 12 and older, in addition to recommended lifestyle changes, behavioral counseling, intensive diet, and exercise. Such medications include "orlistat, which blocks fat absorption; semaglutide, which decreases hunger; and metformin, a diabetes drug," per The Wall Street Journal. The AAP...
Healthline
Gaming Addiction Symptoms You May Want to Look Out For
If you crave playing video games and feel restless or depressed when you can’t play, you may have a gaming addiction. Gaming is a mainstream pastime enjoyed by millions of people around the world. Its use has skyrocketed within a relatively short period of time. Within a few decades,...
Comments / 0