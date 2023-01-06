ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1rNm_0k5z9QYs00

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday.

Prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, told The Associated Press.

At least seven of the seized vehicles — some of which local media report are limited editions worth up to $300,000 — are registered to Tate and his brother Tristan Tate who was detained last week in the same case, she said. Some of the other vehicles either aren’t registered or don’t have documentation.

Bolla also said that more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have been seized in the investigation so far.

“If we prove they gained money through human trafficking,” Bolla said, “they will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims.”

Tate, a British citizen and former professional kickboxer who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was detained last week along with his brother Tristan in Ilfov, an area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. Two other Romanian suspects are also in custody.

DIICOT said in a statement last week that it has identified six victims who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

The agency said two British citizens in the case lured victims using pretenses of love, and later intimidation, constant surveillance, and other control tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap “important financial benefits.”

All four suspects are expected to appear in a Bucharest court next week to have their appeals heard contesting a judge’s decision last week to extend their arrest warrants from 24 hours to 30 days, Bolla said.

The Tate brothers will also appear in court next week to appeal the seizure of some of their belongings.

In a statement posted on Andrew Tate's website — which sells a program called "The War Room" for more than $5,000, intended "for men who understand something is missing" — says his detention is an "unfounded, politically-driven attack."

Since his arrest last week, a series of posts have appeared on Tate’s Twitter account. One of them, posted Thursday, reads: “Your enemies perpetuate “justice” and “civility” in a society designed to enslave you. You feel sad inside FOR A REASON. You can feel something isn’t right. You must escape the Matrix.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
WSOC Charlotte

Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José...
WSOC Charlotte

Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration...
WSOC Charlotte

UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. government ministers met trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. There were small signs of progress but no breakthrough after a meeting between Health...
WSOC Charlotte

Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist

BOSTON — (AP) — Harvard University rescinded a fellowship that it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he said Monday was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was...
WSOC Charlotte

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country's volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82. Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy